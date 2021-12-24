Tasmania revels in celebration of all things 'holey'

comment, opinion,

"Are you a scratch golfer?" said one golfer to another. "I sure am," was the reply. "Every time I hit the ball I scratch my head and wonder where it went." Christmastime is a bit like that as many of us are scratching our heads and wondering what to get for our family and friends. It's frustrating, it's a bit like golf. Talking of golf, I can vividly recall sitting around the Dorset Council table in the early 2000s when an enthusiastic Richard Sattler briefed councillors on the merits of building a Links golf course set among a wild and dramatic landscape on his property on Tasmania's north east coast. All he asked for was the council support to build a roadway from the main road into where a clubhouse and course were to be built. Luckily, after some debate on the merits of his request the council agreed to support him. The road was built, the course was chiselled from the landscape and the club house was erected, the rest is history. Designed by renowned American golf architect Tom Doak and Australian tour professional-turned-course designer, Michael Clayton, Barnbougle Dunes opened in December 2004 and soon earned a position among the world's top ranked golf courses. Six years later on the steeper and more dramatic sand dunes across the river from The Dunes, Lost Farm was developed. This course, like its sister The Dunes swiftly captured the attention of Australian and international golfers of all abilities. This interest led to Barnbougle adding a third course to its stable with the recent opening of Barnbougle Run. I'm told that the response to this 14-hole course "has been amazing". These courses are good, very good. In fact The Dunes was ranked by Australian Golf Digest as the fourth-best golf course in Australia in 2020. The US Golf Digest ranked it the 11th-best course in the world. Equally as impressive was Lost Farm which was ranked seventh in Australia and 47th in the world. In 2015 Cape Wickham sprung to golfing life on remote King Island. This Links course immediately became a must-play golfing destination with its stunning location, diverse landscape and impressive design. Cape Wickham is ranked the second-best golf course in Australia by The Australian Golf Digest, but golfing tragics believe that on its day Cape Wickham knocks Royal Melbourne off its perch as the number one course in the country. A year later King Island boasted another top ten Australian ranked course when in 2016 Ocean Dunes opened for play. Experts say this course has some of the best seaside holes in the country and presents a strategic challenge to test even the best of players. These four golfing gems attract up to 22,000 golfers to our state each year, and many of these visitors don't just display their prowess at one of the courses, but do so on all of these four world famous golfing destinations. Think how good that has been for our communities, especially over the past two troubled COVID years. The success of these boutique courses has also been a catalyst for established courses such as Royal Hobart Golf Club and Tasmania Golf Club to modernise their layouts to take advantage of tourists wanting to be part of the Tasmanian golfing experience. The oldest golf course in Australia, Ratho Golf Links at Bothwell has also undergone improvements by restoring six of their 'lost six holes'. Former great Peter Thomson called it "holy, a part of golf's story". What will also be part of Australia's golfing story will be the highly anticipated development of the 18-hole course at Arm End on the South Arm Peninsula under the guidance of Greg Ramsey, who played an integral role in establishing Barnbougle Dunes. He believes that Arm End is "one of the greatest sites ever given over to the game" and will yet again crack the top ten courses in Australia when finished. Tasmanian golfing royalty, Mat Goggin when playing a tournament in Sydney in the 1990s commented that a piece of land at Seven Mile Beach was perfect for golf and he continued by saying one day he would build a golf course on it. Nearly 30 years have elapsed and plans are now in place for that to occur. Tasmania is fast becoming a first-class world golfing destination. Once the shackles of COVID have broken, just watch this space. It's not just the above courses that are worth a game either, as Tasmania is blessed with over 80 golf courses where people of all abilities can and do enjoy swinging a club and seeing that little white ball disappear down the hole. To many of us it's a frustrating game that leaves us scratching our heads. After all, you hit down to make the ball go up, you swing left and the ball goes right, the lowest score wins and the winner buys the drinks. Work that out. I wish all a very happy and safe Christmas and New Year, and extend my best wishes for 2022.

