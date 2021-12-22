newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police and ambulance officers that were on the ground at the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy on Thursday will receive a hamper of baked goods on Christmas Eve. Wivenhoe baker Cally Ware will be delivering hampers filled with donuts, sausage rolls and kiss biscuits to stations across the Coast to show her appreciation for their work in the community not only last week but throughout the year. When Ms Ware saw a photo of two police officers comforting each other on the school grounds following he tragedy that has claimed the lives of six children she felt compelled to do something to make their lives a little easier. Addison Stewart, Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, Peter Dodt and Chace Harrison lost their lives when a significant local wind event reportedly caused a jumping castle and several inflatable "zorb" balls to lift into the air. "You couldn't imagine what they had to deal with and what they were confronted with," she said. "Sometimes, I feel like they aren't appreciated enough. "I was going to wait until the new year but Christmas is hard, especially for these families and people there on the day, I thought it would be a better time. "All of our hearts are broken, and it's a time we need to look after each other." She has found out the stations where the officers who attended the scene worked to deliver the baskets. Ms Ware posted her idea on her social media page Cakes by Cally and has been overwhelmed by the number of volunteers that have come forward to help. She called for anyone who could offer a hand whether it be to donate, bake or help deliver goods. She was inundated with messages. "I knew it would be tricky being this time of year and wasn't expecting people to have the time or money," she said. "The response has been overwhelming."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4rAGbAysXAJRuTudYwyCNp/fcbb2221-9122-4ea5-8cde-010471bc6aac.JPG/r0_261_4032_2539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg