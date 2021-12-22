news, local-news,

Tasmania Police and national heavy vehicle regulators conducted a traffic operation on the Midland Highway at Campbell Town today. The joint traffic operation was focusing on heavy vehicle compliance and vehicle defects. READ MORE: Mersey staff were left waiting for critical Hillcrest debrief Tasmania Police Sergeant Terry Reaney said police and transport inspectors conducted compliance checks of heavy vehicles, including licence checks, oral fluid testing and RBTs of truck drivers on the Midland Highway. 13 truck inspections conducted during the operation between 10am and 1pm in which one defect notice was issued, while five education advices were provided to drivers regarding defects. The operation also saw 70 random breath tests and three oral fluid tests conducted. READ MORE: Man illegally called former partner 89 times while in prison Sergeant Reaney said it was imperative motorists made safety a priority over the holiday period. "With the festive season now here, I urge all motorists to ensure they do the right thing on the roads, to prevent crashes and help everyone get safely to their destination," he said. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy The message from police to all road users holiday period was to follow the speed limit, take a break if you're tired, always wear a seatbelt or helmet, not to drive if you've taking drugs or been drinking and leave your phone alone while driving. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/719f74ab-7419-41bf-8462-a3d833f331d8.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg