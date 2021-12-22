newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With COVID cases rising in the state and indivudals and businesses trying to keep up to date with COVID information, local businesses have seen themselves named as potential COVID-affected areas. Eumarrah wholefoods store on Frederick Street, Launceston experienced this firsthand when they were named as a low-risk exposure site on Wednesday for the period of Saturday December 18 between 2:20pm to 2:25pm. Manager Debbie Zuj, who has worked at the store for 12 years, said she wasn't initially aware the shop had been affected. "I didn't actually get contacted by anyone," she said. "My sister contacted me in a text message on Tuesday to ask had we been contacted and what we had to do. "I said I had no idea so I got onto the Tasmanian COVID site and looked it up and realised we were a low risk site on Saturday before we closed, so we kept staff away that worked Saturday and those who needed to have gotten COVID tests." Mrs Zuj said that since COVID began the store increased their sanitising and cleaning. READ MORE: Vandal strikes Sideling rest area for second time this year "For the past two years we have been sanitising everything countless times a day, and we ask that customers sign in, sanitise and now use a mask. "We have to just keep going with the flow and do what we can to try and keep our store open and our customers and staff safe. "We've been sanitising the shop for the last two years that's all the baskets the trolleys the bin lids the scoops the counters, the card machine, absolutely everything and it's important for us to make sure that our customers and staff are abiding by the rules and social distancing." There are currently 90 exposure sites listed across the state, 51 in the north and seven in the North-West. On Tuesday afternoon popular pub Sporties, the Prime Minister's pub of choice when he visits Launceston, was listed as a casual contact site between 4.46pm and 7.25pm on December 17. Blue Stone Bar and Kitchen was also listed as a casual contact site between 9.30am and 10.10am on December 18, as was the Alchemy Bar between 2.46pm and 4.16pm on December 17. JQ flight 747 into Launceston, from Sydney on December 17 between 12.37pm and 1.55pm was listed as both a close and casual contact site. READ MORE: Man illegally called former partner 89 times while in prison Coles at Launceston plaza, and the Launceston Airport were listed as low-risk sites on December 18 and 17 respectively. Elizabeth Town's Christmas Hills Raspberry Farm Cafe sunroom area between 11.39am and 12.45pm on December 15 was listed as a close contact site, as was Geronimo Bar between 6.55pm and 8.50pm on the same day. The Quadrant Mall Telstra Shop was listed as a casual contact site between 2.28pm and 2.55pm on December 15. Wellington Street Coles, Faull's Shoes, Parla Cafe, Ye Olde Greengrocer, Mood Food Grand Central Launceston, Charles Street Chemist Warehouse, Myer, Harris Scarfe, Fitzpatrick's Pharmacy, the Frederick Street 9/11 Bottleshop, Barbecues Galore, Eumarrah and The House of Shoes were listed as low-risk sites on times between December 15 and 18. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/3e5502c3-c05e-421a-a714-f79804af2241.jpg/r0_200_4176_2559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg