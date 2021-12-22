sport, local-sport,

Tasmanian pair Cameron Wurf and Jimmy Webster have had their short-term futures confirmed, re-signing with their teams for 2022. Wurf, a professional Ironman and cyclist, has re-signed with INEOS Grenadiers for next year, with the team confirming he'll ride with them alongside preparing for KONA in October. "Ironman is a very individual sport but I never feel like that now with the team behind me - even though I'm out there on my own," he said on the Grenadiers' website. "I love the fact that I can go and do that and then come back to help the team in a role I really love. "It's so fulfilling to be able to play the role of domestique and help our guys win, it motivates me to go and win myself in Ironman and the guys really make me feel special. READ MORE: Melbourne City star Nathaniel Atkinson linked with Hearts "They seem to genuinely admire what I do and that pushes me to do even more. "It's a great environment to be around and I want to be here as long as I'm making a meaningful contribution." Meanwhile, St Kilda announced Webster's re-signing through their website on Wednesday. A reliable half-back, the Glenorchy product has played 113 games since being drafted in 2012.

