Very briney Christmas awaiting anglers

Saltwater fishing action is quickening. Lower Tamar estuary brine continues productive, with anglers on Kelso jetty pleased with catches of King George whiting, calamari and some sizeable flathead. Down East, also happy with rock lobster numbers are those setting pots close in along eastern Freycinet Peninsula. Abalone recreational catch limits statewide have changed to a daily bag limit of 10 abalone and a 20 abalone possession limit. Trout activity at Four Springs Lake has slowed as its level falls, water warms and weed thickens throughout, making shore-fishing difficult. Floating flies have been scarce except when winds occasionally ease with some anglers going deep, boating browns and rainbows feeding on food like snails and stick caddis. On Camden Dam, however, a kayaker fishing lures has been pleased with the size and condition of its brown trout, some feeding heavily on mudeyes. Up top, rewarding bags of brownies continue to come from Woods Lake. Tail-wave: Happy holidays to readers, tight lines to anglers, and hearty thanks again for help with this column. It owes much to obliging, informed contributions from people like Inland Fisheries members and tackle shop staff like Dean and Ben, Colin and team along with Alan, Mike, Rod, Betty, David, Barry, Kahlea, Fraser, members of angling clubs and forums plus all those helpful anglers, well-met on the water or in the street. We'll be back January 27, 2022. Arthurs Lake 1.71 (metres from full) Great Lake 11.29 Little Pine Lagoon 0.63 Penstock Lagoon 0.17 Woods Lake 0.20 Lake St Clair 1.85 Lake Echo 2.92 Bradys Lake 1.51 Bronte Lagoon 0.95 Laughing Jack Lagoon 1.75 Meadowbank 0.56 Lake Plimsoll 5.00 Lake Murchison 11.35 Lake Mackintosh 1.59 Lake Pieman 0.77 Lake Mackenzie 7.57 Lake Rowallan 9.88 Lake Parangana 0.83 Lake Cethana 1.23 Lake Barrington 1.53 Lake Gairdner 1.66 Lake Paloona 1.65 Lake Leake 4.88 (FSL 5m)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/142b11fe-ba7a-49f0-9dac-55d309a19df6.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg