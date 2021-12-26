coronavirus, covid, testing, launceston, case, vaccination, corona, coronavirus

THE number of positive COVID-19 cases across Tasmania has increased by 44, with 160 total cases recorded. Twenty-three people in the North were listed as positive active cases, 10 in the North-West and 76 in the South. One case remains in hospital, although the patient was admitted for an unrelated injury. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy Eighty-six cases were listed in the COVID@home program and 33 were in the state's Community Case Management Facility. Premier Peter Gutwein on Tuesday said burgeoning cases and exposure sites were always expected. "We always said COVID would arrive and we would have the systems in place to manage it," he said. "It's important we keep on going and return to a life where we can live with COVID. "As we learn to live with this, there will be many places that are listed, that's a statement of fact." New exposure sites listed on Sunday morning were all based in the South, were all low risk, and were focused on either flight numbers or the airport itself. There are currently 173 exposure sites. New exposure sites include a number of popular tourist destinations in Hobart, as well as a popular Launceston cafe. Only one new site was listed as a close contact spots in the North or North-West, flight JQ747 from Sydney to Launceston between 12.13am and 1.50pm. Casual contact sites in the North-West increased late on Wednesday night and included heavily popularised locations and tourist spots. And several low-risk sites emerged well away from the northern centre of Launceston, spanning across to the East coast. READ MORE: Mersey staff were left waiting for critical Hillcrest debrief Those included BWS at St Helens between 3.42pm and 3.47pm December 19, Bay of Fires IGA between 3.52pm and 4.07pm on December 19, and three locations in Bicheno. Bicheno IGA between 4.02pm and 4.32pm on December 17, the Bicheno Log Cabin General Store between 12.03pm and 12.23pm on December 18 and the Bicheno market between 6.02pm and 7pm on December 18 were listed. Low-risk sites were registered in Evandale, at the Ingleside Bakery between 10.32 and 11.32 on December 17, and at the popular Bridestowe Lavender Estate between 3.20pm and 3.50pm on December 18. Hill Street Grocers and Woolworths Best Street were listed as low-risk sites in Devonport. And, in Launceston, the Country Club Golf Pro shop, BWS Wellington Street, Officeworks and the Mowbray Marketplace were listed as being low-risk. Several flights and times into and at the Launceston Airport were recorded. Public Health information available at: coronavirus.tas.gov.au/families-community/public-exposure-sites-in-tasmania Those identified as being a close contact must immediately quarantine, arrange for a COVID test and then await further Public Health advice. Close contacts who are vaccinated will be required to quarantine for seven days following exposure while those unvaccinated will need to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Those identified as a casual contact will need to book a COVID test for three to five days after the date of their exposure, monitor their symptoms for 14 days and wear a mask for 14 days when they are outside of the home and unable to physically distance. If they develop symptoms they should get tested, but they are not required to quarantine if they have no symptoms. Those who were at a low-risk site at a time of exposure are free to go about their day, but should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. If they develop symptoms, as always, they should get tested. Public Health information about close contacts. Public Health information about casual contacts. Testing numbers blew out on Monday following cases rising and mask mandate, and those testing numbers continued to rise into Thursday. Launceston testing clinics were inundated and some people reported waiting about five hours for a test. Public Health responded by coordinating with private testing providers to open up more clinics, and mobile clinics were also opened. READ MORE: Man illegally called former partner 89 times while in prison Bookings are required for the mobile testing clinics, which on Thursday will be held at Riverside High School between 8.30am and 3.30pm, and can be made online of by calling the Public Health hotline on 1800 671 738. On Sunday 2090 tests were conducted, the most tests since June 18. Monday broke that record again with about 3000, and on Tuesday the spike rose even higher with 3641 conducted. Numbers fell slightly on Thursday to 3005. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff on Wednesday addressed the surge in testing. "As we reconnect with the rest of the country, we are ensuring that we have the appropriate health and safety nets in place to keep on top of COVID-19," he said. "We have already deployed significant resources towards testing but acknowledge that demand has been high. As a result, we have commenced several additional testing clinics across the State." How you can book a test: coronavirus.tas.gov.au/vaccination-information/covid-19-vaccination/where-to-get-a-vaccine Tasmanian vaccination rates jumped again as case rise was noted on Thursday, with the first dose rate hitting 96.17 per cent (up 0.16 per cent), and the second dose rate settling at 90.87 per cent (an increase of 0.25 per cent) for the population aged 12 and over. 448,627 first doses had been delivered and 423,973 second doses. A 95 per cent second dose rate was projected to be hit about January 5. Mr Gutwein said Tasmania had one of the best vaccination rates in the country, behind only Victoria, NSW and the ACT for the amount of second doses administered. READ MORE: Vandal strikes Sideling rest area for second time this year The state's newly introduced mask mandate in indoor areas continued, with Mr Gutwein implying it was likely to be hanging around. He said with the Omicron strain of the virus becoming more pressing, Public Health measures that have existed in Tasmania throughout the pandemic would enable us to "live with the strain". Those measures included social distancing, continuing to use the Check in Tas App (which you can add your vaccination status to), and the new mask rules. RELATED: How the Check in Tas app works, and what you need to know "When I look at other states, I think we are the best prepared [for Omicron]," Mr Gutwein said. "[The measures] put us in a stronger position than all of the other jurisdictions, at the moment, in terms of controlling the spread of the virus. "[Masks are ] minor inconvenience, but it is a very cheap and very simple thing you can do to keep yourself safe, the community safe and your loved ones safe." Several financial supports exist to enable workers and carers to get tested if they experience symptoms or are forced to isolate following exposure. A $750 per week support is available through Services Australia, as is a $750 payment from the state government. The state also has a one off $250 payment to enable people to get a test themselves, or to support someone else to get the test. Details are available at:

