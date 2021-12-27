coronavirus, covid, testing, launceston, case, vaccination, corona, coronavirus

Thirty-five new cases of COVID have been recorded in Tasmania in the previous 24 hours, with 32 active cases still being assessed by Public Health. The number of cases being assessed for care dropped by five from the previous 24 hours, and there was still just one person hospitalised with COVID, though their hospitalisation was for a different matter. Close-contact COVID sites were listed at a popular Launceston restaurant and throughout the North-West more than seven days - the period of time required for isolation after a close-contact site is listed - after their listing. READ MORE: Launceston advocate announced as director of peak body The Black Cow Bistro was added to the exposure site list on Sunday night, while two sites in the Circular Head local government area - the least vaccinated part of Tasmania - popped up as well. The Bistro was listed for exposure on December 18 between 8.25pm and 10.25pm. Hugos Brew and Crew Cafe at Smithton and Hursey Seafoods at Stanley were close-contact exposure sites on December 22 and 20 respectively. Circular Head Council mayor Daryl Quillam last week told Australian Community Media he was fearful of how the LGA would be able to respond to a COVID outbreak given its remoteness, low vaccination rate, and because the closest testing site was in Burnie - more than an hour away. On Monday, 36 people in the North were listed as positive active cases, an increase 13 from the previous 24 hours. North-West cases increased from 10 to 11, and Southern cases from 76 yo 114. The total number of active cases in Tasmania was 194, all of the coming since borders opened on December 15. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy One-hundred-and-sixteen cases were listed in the COVID@home program and 45 were in the state's Community Case Management Facility. Premier Peter Gutwein has maintained burgeoning cases and exposure sites were always expected. "We always said COVID would arrive and we would have the systems in place to manage it," he has said. "It's important we keep on going and return to a life where we can live with COVID. "As we learn to live with this, there will be many places that are listed, that's a statement of fact." Low-risk exposure sites in Tasmania, other than those in airports or on flights, have been removed from the Tasmanian government's COVID website. Meanwhile, several close-contact exposure sites, in addition to those listed above, made their way onto the list on Sunday night. Ashgrove Cheese factory at Elizabeth Town between 1.55pm and 3.56pm on December 19 was added in the North, alongside the Black Cow Bistro, which was an exposure site between 8.25pm and 10.25pm. The Mole Creek Hotel was also close-contact exposure site between 7pm and 8.30pm on December 22. The Turners Beach Berry patch was also listed, between 2pm and 4pm on December 20. Two close-contact sites were listed in the South, in Moonah and Sandy Bay, while several low-risk sites existed on flights and The COVID website once listed as many as 173 exposure sites, but that number had dropped to 62 by Monday morning with the removal of several low-risk sites. By 10am on Monday, the previous low-risk sites were re-listed and the exposure site list sat at 203. Public Health information available at: coronavirus.tas.gov.au/families-community/public-exposure-sites-in-tasmania READ MORE: Man, 60, to appear in after-hours court on one count of murder Those identified as being a close-contact must immediately quarantine, arrange for a COVID test and then await further Public Health advice. Close-contacts who are vaccinated will be required to quarantine for seven days following exposure while those unvaccinated will need to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Those identified as a casual contact will need to book a COVID test for three to five days after the date of their exposure, monitor their symptoms for 14 days and wear a mask for 14 days when they are outside of the home and unable to physically distance. If they develop symptoms they should get tested, but they are not required to quarantine if they have no symptoms. Those who were at a low-risk site at a time of exposure are free to go about their day, but should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. If they develop symptoms, as always, they should get tested. Public Health information about close-contacts. Public Health information about casual contacts. Testing numbers plummeted coinciding with Christmas Day with just 1343 tests recorded, a drop of 700 from the day before. Testing numbers has previously blown out following cases initially landing on Tasmanian shores. Launceston testing clinics were inundated and some people reported waiting about five hours for a test. Public Health responded by coordinating with private testing providers to open up more clinics, and mobile clinics were also opened. READ MORE: Donation of 85 bikes at Christmas honours a generous soul Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff previously addressed the surge in testing. "As we reconnect with the rest of the country, we are ensuring that we have the appropriate health and safety nets in place to keep on top of COVID-19," he said. "We have already deployed significant resources towards testing, but acknowledge that demand has been high. As a result, we have commenced several additional testing clinics across the State." How you can book a test: coronavirus.tas.gov.au/vaccination-information/covid-19-vaccination/where-to-get-a-vaccine Tasmanian vaccination rates jumped again as case rise was noted on Thursday, with the first dose rate hitting 96.17 per cent (up 0.16 per cent), and the second dose rate settling at 90.87 per cent (an increase of 0.25 per cent) for the population aged 12 and over. 448,627 first doses had been delivered and 423,973 second doses. A 95 per cent second dose rate was projected to be hit about January 5. Mr Gutwein said Tasmania had one of the best vaccination rates in the country, behind only Victoria, NSW and the ACT for the amount of second doses administered. READ MORE: Tall order as giraffes arrive in our neck of the woods The state's newly introduced mask mandate in indoor areas continued, with Mr Gutwein implying it was likely to be hanging around. He said with the Omicron strain of the virus becoming more pressing, Public Health measures that have existed in Tasmania throughout the pandemic would enable us to "live with the strain". Those measures included social distancing, continuing to use the Check in Tas App (which you can add your vaccination status to), and the new mask rules. RELATED: How the Check in Tas app works, and what you need to know "When I look at other states, I think we are the best prepared [for Omicron]," Mr Gutwein said. "[The measures] put us in a stronger position than all of the other jurisdictions, at the moment, in terms of controlling the spread of the virus. "[Masks are ] minor inconvenience, but it is a very cheap and very simple thing you can do to keep yourself safe, the community safe and your loved ones safe." Several financial supports exist to enable workers and carers to get tested if they experience symptoms or are forced to isolate following exposure. A $750 per week support is available through Services Australia, as is a $750 payment from the state government. The state also has a one off $250 payment to enable people to get a test themselves, or to support someone else to get the test. Details are available at: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/2f5e08bb-b1db-45ed-94da-0a5009b07b34.png/r3_0_1596_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg