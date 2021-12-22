coronavirus, covid, testing, launceston, case, vaccination, corona, coronavirus

Tasmania is well in the midst of a new COVID-normal, with exposure sites across Launceston expected to grow after cases in the North more than doubled overnight. Cases grew from 14 on Tuesday to 26 by Wednesday as the fallout from the borders opening to interstate travellers on December 15 continued. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy Ten of those cases were active in Northern Tasmania, a jump of six from Tuesday. Two were in the North-West and 14 in the South. There were no cases in hospital. Eighteen of the now 26 cases were in the COVID@home program and four were in the state's Community Case Management Facility. Premier Peter Gutwein on Tuesday said burgeoning cases and exposure sites was always expected. "We always said COVID would arrive and we would have the systems in place to manage it," he said. "It's important we keep on going and return to a life where we can live with COVID. "As we learn to live with this, there will be many places that are listed, that's a statement of fact." Exposure sites have been listed on the state government's COVID website, including a slew of popular eateries and supermarkets in Launceston city. There are currently 90 exposure sites listed across the state, 51 in the north and seven in the North-West. On Tuesday afternoon popular pub Sporties, the Prime Minister's pub of choice when he visits Launceston, was listed as a casual contact site between 4.46pm and 7.25pm on December 17. Blue Stone Bar and Kitchen was also listed as a casual contact site between 9.30am and 10.10am on December 18, as was the Alchemy Bar between 2.46pm and 4.16pm on December 17. JQ flight 747 into Launceston, from Sydney on December 17 between 12.37pm and 1.55pm was listed as both a close and casual contact site. READ MORE: Mersey staff were left waiting for critical Hillcrest debrief Coles at Launceston plaza, and the Launceston Airport were listed as low-risk sites on December 18 and 17 respectively. Elizabeth Town's Christmas Hills Raspberry Farm Cafe sunroom area between 11.39am and 12.45pm on December 15 was listed as a close contact site, as was Geronimo Bar between 6.55pm and 8.50pm on the same day. The Quadrant Mall Telstra Shop was listed as a casual contact site between 2.28pm and 2.55pm on December 15. Wellington Street Coles, Faull's Shoes, Parla Cafe, Ye Olde Greengrocer, Mood Food Grand Central Launceston, Charles Street Chemist Warehouse, Myer, Harris Scarfe, Fitzpatrick's Pharmacy, the Frederick Street 9/11 Bottleshop, Barbecues Galore, Eumarrah and The House of Shoes were listed as low-risk sites on times between December 15 and 18. Public Health information available at: coronavirus.tas.gov.au/families-community/public-exposure-sites-in-tasmania Those identified as being a close contact must immediately quarantine, arrange for a COVID test and then await further Public Health advice. Close contacts who are vaccinated will be required to quarantine for seven days following exposure while those unvaccinated will need to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Those identified as a casual contact will need to book a COVID test for three to five days after the date of their exposure, monitor their symptoms for 14 days and wear a mask for 14 days when they are outside of the home and unable to physically distance. If they develop symptoms they should get tested, but they are not required to quarantine if they have no symptoms. Those who were at a low-risk site at a time of exposure are free to go about their day, but should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. If they develop symptoms, as always, they should get tested. Public Health information about close contacts. Public Health information about casual contacts. Testing numbers blew out on Monday following cases rising and mask mandate. Launceston testing clinics were inundated and some people reported waiting about five hours for a test. Public Health responded by coordinating with private testing providers to open up more clinics, and mobile clinics were also opened. READ MORE: Man illegally called former partner 89 times while in prison Bookings are required for the mobile testing clinics, which on Wednesday will be held at Riverside High School between 10am and 5pm and Thursday between 8.30am and 3.30pm, and can be made online of by calling the Public Health hotline on 1800 671 738. On Sunday 2090 tests were conducted, the most tests since June 18. Monday broke that record again with about 3000, and on Tuesday the spike rose even higher with 3641 conducted. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff on Wednesday addressed the surge in testing. "As we reconnect with the rest of the country, we are ensuring that we have the appropriate health and safety nets in place to keep on top of COVID-19," he said. "We have already deployed significant resources towards testing but acknowledge that demand has been high. As a result, we have commenced several additional testing clinics across the State." How you can book a test: coronavirus.tas.gov.au/vaccination-information/covid-19-vaccination/where-to-get-a-vaccine Tasmanian vaccination rates jumped again as cases rose, with the first dose rate hitting 96.01 per cent (up 0.11 per cent), and the second dose rate settling at 90.62 per cent (an increase of 0.20 per cent) for the population aged 12 and over. 447,876 first doses had been delivered and 422,705 second dose. A 95 per cent second dose rate was projected to be hit about January 5. Mr Gutwein said Tasmania had one of the best vaccination rates in the country, behind only Victoria, NSW and the ACT for the amount of second doses administered. READ MORE: Vandal strikes Sideling rest area for second time this year The state's newly introduced mask mandate in indoor areas continued, with Mr Gutwein implying it was likely to be hanging around. He said with the Omicron strain of the virus becoming more pressing, Public Health measures that have existed in Tasmania throughout the pandemic would enable us to "live with the strain". Those measures included social distancing, continuing to use the Check in Tas App (which you can add your vaccination status to), and the new mask rules. RELATED: How the Check in Tas app works, and what you need to know "When I look at other states, I think we are the best prepared [for Omicron]," Mr Gutwein said. "[The measures] put us in a stronger position than all of the other jurisdictions, at the moment, in terms of controlling the spread of the virus. "[Masks are ] minor inconvenience, but it is a very cheap and very simple thing you can do to keep yourself safe, the community safe and your loved ones safe." Several financial supports exist to enable workers and carers to get tested if they experience symptoms or are forced to isolate following exposure. A $750 per week support is available through Services Australia, as is a $750 payment from the state government. The state also has a one off $250 payment to enable people to get a test themselves, or to support someone else to get the test. Details are available at:

