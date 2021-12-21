community,

Traditional Christmas food of ham, turkey and roast veggies, as well as other festive foods, have been generously donated by Baxter's IGA in Prospect to ensure that the Launceston Community Christmas Lunch continues to provide a hearty meal to those who are struggling in the local area. The event is a city-wide lunch for those in the community looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas day in a welcoming and inclusive environment. To be held at the Albert Hall on Christmas Day, the event aims to provide a meal and social aspect for those doing it tough, as well as a visit from Santa. READ MORE: Best friend pays emotional tribute to sixth jumping castle victim As the major food sponsor of the event, IGA handed over Christmas produce to the hosting charities on Tuesday, which include the Launceston Benevolent Society, the Salvation Army, City Mission, CatholicCare and St Vincent de Paul Society. Santa will also be greeting attendees and handing out gifts and activity packs to children that come. The event, which is in its sixth year, has had to make some changes due to COVID with Salvo's representative Anita Reeve saying people's safety is of high importance. "This year for 2021 we are having a slightly different approach, with the rising escalations due to COVID," she said. "Food will be available in take-away packs for those attending and we encourage them to then still stay in groups and find a public place such as a park, or they can take it home to enjoy. "Although they won't be able to stay at the hall, we encourage people to still stay together as the social aspect is also a large park of the day." IGA Tasmania head of marketing Travis Allen said helping out the local community was one of the company's core values. "Our motto is 'locals matter' and this donation is part of our commitment to working with the community," he said. "There have been some difficult times over the past years and lots of people in need, so we work with our suppliers to provide for this great event." READ MORE: Why Brian has dedicated 30 years of his life to helping others "We have given over 18 kilograms of ham, 30kg of potatoes, lots of fresh fruit and soft drinks and lots more, so there will be a delicious lunch for those who attend." Baxter's IGA began consulting with the charities six months ago to decide what food would best suit and how much would be needed for the hundreds of attendees. The Launceston Community Christmas Lunch will be held on December 25 at Albert Hall from 11am until 2pm. The event is free and those wanting to attend can register via the Facebook event 'Launceston City Community Christmas 2021'. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

