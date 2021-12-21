sport, cricket,

South Launceston's Mackenzie Barker has become the fifth Knight to be honoured with the Cricket North player of the week award. The hard-hitting top-order batter hit 107 off 124 balls as his side defeated Mowbray by 61 runs in a rain-affected match-up at Invermay Park. The century saw him become the third Knight after Nathan Philip (twice) and Angus Foster to reach triple figures this season, with Alistair Taylor's award-winning knock in round four the only other in the league. Returning to the Knights having last played during the 2017-18 season, Barker made a respectable start, with scores of 40, 21 and 18 mixed with single figures before a four-week absence. READ MORE: Jeff Fenech product Tyler Blizzard to make professional debut Coming back through second grade, he scored 24, which saw him return to the first XI, where he reeled off his first top-level century. Having raised the bat in second-grade action twice during the early 2010s, Barker's previous highest score in first-grade was 82 against Riverside in 2015-16. Other prominent round-11 performers were Westbury trio Nathan Parkin (89*), Joel Lloyd (70 off 46) and Kieren Hume (4-40) as well as Launceston's Samuel Elliston-Buckley (84). READ MORE: Australia v England Ashes Test match at Bellerive Oval selling out Barker's coronation rounds out the one-day section of the award, which has seen South Launceston win seven of the 10 handed out. Philip has led from the front with three while Barker, Sisitha Jayasinghe, Graham Donaldson and Foster have also joined the party. Westbury and Mowbray haven't had a victor despite the former leading the competition undefeated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/d9a8ea5d-f3b2-4614-b3bd-5fbc969d61cc.jpg/r56_168_3696_2225_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg