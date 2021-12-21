newsletters, editors-pick-list,

COVID cases in the state have risen to 14, after four new cases were recorded, while the number of close contacts in the state has risen to about 300. Speaking on Tuesday morning, Premier Peter Gutwein said the four new cases had brought the total number of positive cases in the state to 14. He said two cases were being monitored in community care facilities, while 11 were being managed by the COVID at home program, with one undergoing no observation due to very mild symptoms. READ MORE: Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed Public Health chief medical officer Mark Veitch said of the four cases, one may have acquired the infection in Sydney, with two believed to have acquired the virus on flight VA1086 from Sydney to Launceston on December 15. He said the fourth case was a family member of one of the positive contacts on flight VA1086. Dr Veitch said flight VA1086 had already been designated a casual contact site, but the new results meant it would be upgraded to a close contact site. He said the reclassification of the flight meant the number of close contacts being managed in the state would rise to about 300 by the end of the day. Mr Gutwein said testing in the state continued to be high with 2050 tests conducted on Monday, with laboratories processing about 3000 tests on the same day. He said the Department of Health was working with private testing providers, with the government confirming a new testing facility had been established at the Youngtown Primary School car park, which would operate from 12pm to 5pm. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said nationally Australia was experiencing a surge in asymptomatic testing, as was the case in Tasmania. Ms Morgan-Wicks said to reduce the strain on testing facilities only close and casual contacts or people experiencing symptoms should be booking a test. She said testing centres around the state had expanded their hours, which would continue to increase, while additional workers were being brought on to assist with demand. READ MORE: Best friend pays emotional tribute to sixth jumping castle victim In Launceston, the inclusion of the Youngtown testing facility brought the total number of testing sites to four, including two on Wellington Street and one on Dowling Street. Ms Morgan-Wicks said the government was in the process of training an additional 100 staff to work at testing sites who would be deployed in two weeks time to work at the clinics and mobile bus sites. Mr Gutwein said the National Cabinet would meet on Wednesday to discuss public health measures, including how the state could live with the Omnicron strain, as well as further shortening the time for booster shots after it was recently reduced from 6 months to five by ATAGI. READ MORE: Why Brian has dedicated 30 years of his life to helping others Dr Veitch said he would support the decision made by ATAGI if they chose to further reduce the booster shot window. In response to a tweet by Greens leader Cassy O'Connor calling for borders to be closed with the states recording high numbers of the Omicron strain, Dr Veitch reiterated the state was prepared to manage COVID in the community including Omicron. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

