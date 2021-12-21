sport, local-sport,

Nathaniel Atkinson has reverted to his default contribution with another player of the match accolade. The Tasmanian soccer star was given the award for his performance in Saturday's A-League derby in which Melbourne City and Victory shared four goals and the points. Playing as an attacking-minded full-back, the 22-year-old Launceston-born Riverside Olympic product had an excellent match and played a pivotal role in City's second goal. He was also adjudged player of the match when the Olyroos stunned hotly-fancied Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics just a month after landing the same accolade when scoring in City's A-League grand final victory over Sydney. Saturday was Atkinson's first league start of the season but followed three assists against South Melbourne in the FFA Cup Round of 32, plus scoring an 88th-minute winner after coming off the bench against Perth Glory in round four.

