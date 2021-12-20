coronavirus,

An entire flight into Launceston has been listed as a close contact exposure site. The Virgin flight, VA 1086 from Sydney on December 15, was added to the Tasmanian Public Health list of exposure sites on Monday night. RELATED: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania A typical domestic Virgin flight on a Boeing 737, which VA 1086 was, has a total of 176 passengers, although it was unclear how many close contacts had arisen following the flight's listing. The flight lasted from 8.11am to 10.03 am. Earlier in the day a further four sites had been listed on the state's COVID website in the south of the state. The latest flight brought the total number of public exposure sites to 53. The state's number of COVID cases remained at 10, with a case update expected on Tuesday morning. The previous listing of exposure sites in Launceston saw wait times for the city's two testing clinics blow out, and people in line reporting they had waited more than five hours to be tested. State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks, following the spike in tests, revealed a Public Health messaging error had been made and several people had been incorrectly notified they needed to be tested. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

