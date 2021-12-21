newsletters, editors-pick-list, oliver, william, clark, covid, court, east, launceston, evade

A 36-year-old man who has avoided being sentenced after being found guilty of evading police at East Launceston has, again, delayed his punishment. Oliver William Clark appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court by video-link from NSW with his defence counsel, Patrick O'Halloran, telling the court Clark was unable to cross the border into Tasmania following being classified as being susceptible to COVID infection. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy Mr O'Halloran also told the court Clark had earlier been unable to travel to Tasmania because he had contracted COVID-19 and was unable to attain a cross-border pass. Mr O'Halloran also told the court Clark would need to enter quarantine when he was eventually granted approval to enter Tasmania as he was unvaccinated. When Clark appeared by video link on March 1, the court heard he was unable to appear in person because he was awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. On that day, Clark pleaded not guilty to evading police when he was seen riding a stolen Yamaha motorcycle and led police on a chase through East Launceston, along Ann Street, Abbott Street, Claremont Street, Elphin Road and Cypress Street. Cypress Street was where police found the bike dumped on the road. Clark told police on the night of the incident that he thought he was being chased by the person from whom he had stolen the motorcycle. Following a hearing 11 days later, which included testimony from two police officers involved in the chase, Magistrate Ken Stanton could not find beyond reasonable doubt that police sirens had been activated during the chase. Yet Mr Stanton still found Clark guilty of the evade. He found it implausible Clark did not know he was being chased. "The defendant does admit he wanted to avoid interception and that is understandable because he had just stolen a motorbike," Mr Stanton found at the time. Nine months later, on Monday afternoon, police prosecutor Andrew Gillard applied for a warrant to be issued for Clark's arrest. READ MORE: Three new COVID cases in Tasmania, 10 since border reopening "These matters have been before the court for over 18 months," Mr Gillard told Mr Stanton. "[Clark has] had plenty of opportunities, it just seems the last couple of months he's made the effort." Mr Stanton did not agree with Mr Gillard and ruled there was "no basis" for the issuing of a warrant. Clark was remanded and bailed to appear, in person, on January 24. Mr Stanton told Clark he "expected" him to appear in person on that date. "One hundred per cent, I will see you then," Clark said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/48a6b9ec-4232-423c-b3c0-b45244216f06.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg