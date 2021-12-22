sport, cricket,

The Greater Northern Cup has concluded an entertaining regular season, with finals in the new year, which went down to the wire thanks to some great individual performances. The Examiner takes a look at some of the stand-out players from the regular season. The swashbuckling opener may be able to lay claim to being the most dynamic batter in the Cricket North and his performances in the Greater Northern Cup underline that. When his approach comes off Elliston-Buckley is incredibly difficult to stop as the hard-hitting Lion tends to find the rope at will in full flight as one of the only batters striking over 100 this campaign. He's found consistency at the latter part of the Greater Northern Cup with four half-centuries from five innings, including a top-score of 84 against Westbury. One of Westbury's key leaders, the opening batter has found his rhythm at the top of the order for the ladder leaders. Despite fewer innings than most, the opener sits comfortably in the top 10 run-scorers on account of his consistency and low-risk approach at the crease. Parkin's top score of 89* against Launceston anchored his team to a memorable victory as he showed his temperament and composure to carry his bat. The Devonport Orions' skipper is the form batter of this year's competition with few others in his league. Dell peeling off three centuries, including two consecutively against Riverside and Launceston in the Greater Northern. READ MORE: Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed Dell is a match-winner and often at the heart of the Orions' victories this season. With a considerable highlight reel this campaign, Dell saved his highest-score for Latrobe with a boundary-laden 119* to see the Orions to victory When Philip fires, South Launceston usually find themselves on the path to victory. A powerful hitter in the middle-order, few grounds can contain Philip when he finds his timing. Carved up Burnie and Sheffield for identical 111* in consecutive weeks and was close to a third ton in round one with 99 against the Lions. A veteran in the competition, Sharman is a class act in the middle-order for Wynyard. As the Tigers found their mojo, so did Sharman, registering five half-centuries, including three consecutively in the final rounds with some glittering strokeplay. One of Sheffield's main men, Simonds has been in the thick of it with bat and ball this season. Simonds' bowling puts him in over a few other middle-order options as does his ability to finish an innings as he showed against Mowbray with 86 not out to seal the points. READ MORE: Why Brian has dedicated 30 years of his life to helping others Despite a side loaded with wicket-keepers, New's season behind the stumps has been exemplary. New has saved Riverside from collapsing more than once this season as a stable hand batting with the lower-order. The Riverside keeper's work to the spin of Ramesh Sundra and Co. is up there as the best in the competition. With ball and bat, Miller adds some strength to the lower-order while being a talented and versatile bowler. Spent the season operating in the gruelling middle-overs which has become a vital role to any side's success. Westbury are blessed with some handy bowling options and Hume tops this list after a stand-out Greater Northern campaign. Leads the wicket-taking for Cricket North sides, the spinner is in equal parts economical as he is lethal, exhibiting great control over his delivery. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy Spinks has been Mowbray's shining light with the new-ball despite the Eagles exiting the Greater Northern without a finals appearance. Demonstrated excellent control and stands as the leader of the attack, willing to take on the best batters in the competition and often came out on top. The North-West Coast speedster has been in devastating touch with the ball. Burnie's chief destroyer has a knack of striking early and often removing the opposition's best batter. Redman was never out of the wickets in this campaign with two four-wicket hauls. Honourable mentions: Matthew Battle, Joshua Walmsley, Brodie Hayes, Michael Lukic and Joel Lloyd. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

