A group of generous footy lovers have offered a helping hand to the Launceston Benevolent Society in the form of a donation. The Launceston St Kilda Supporter Group gave $1000 to the society on Tuesday which was a welcome contribution for the Benevolent Society's chief executive Rodney Spinks. READ MORE: 'Always a Warrior': Chace Harrison remembered in loving tributes "The Launceston Saint Supporters Group have been helping the Benevolent Society for a number of years now so we are always appreciative of their help," he said. "Especially at this time of year with Christmas coming up we are in the middle of doing hampers and collecting Christmas toys for kids and families that find it really tough this time of year. It can be very financially stressful at this time of year so every dollar helps those in need. "Financial pressure like rental increases, fuel prices have been going through the roof and those sorts of things with the added pressure of families having to buy Christmas gifts and presents and food for Christmas it puts a burden on their finances for a lot of families." READ MORE: Three new COVID cases in Tasmania, 10 since border reopening President of the St Kilda Supporters Group Ray Jones said giving back was a large part of the group's core values. "This is an annual donation we make each year especially close to Christmas where it seems like more than ever people are in need and require the help of the Benevolent Society," he said. "We love to get together and support our Saints in the footy, but our group is more than that. We are about helping the community and making a difference." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

