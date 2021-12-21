newsletters, editors-pick-list, nathan, patrick, mayne, launceston, magistrates, court, ravenswood

The "long item in the front of a man's pants" was a baseball bat he planned to use for "fighting people", the Launceston Magistrates Court has heard. Nathan Patrick Mayne was sentenced to two months in prison by Magistrate Sharon Cure for a torrent of stealing offences as well as a charge of possessing a dangerous article in public, which proved to be a baseball bat. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy Mayne pleaded guilty to all of the offences, which occurred between September 21 and November 22 this year. Mayne was unrepresented in court, and Ms Cure detailed his offences to him. Several of the stealing offences arose from separate thefts from the Ravenswood IGA where Mayne stole meat pies, a chicken kebab, confectionery, drinks and magazines. Ms Cure said Mayne was brazen during his thefts, and did not make attempts to avoid detection. His thieving immodesty continued despite the Ravenswood IGA banning him from their store, which they did on November 21 following three separate thefts from the store. But the trespass notice proved to be in vain. "[Mayne] returned the next day and carried out stealing," Police Prosecutor Mike Bonde said. "He was later located under the influenced of drugs, or alcohol, or both." Mr Bonde told the court Mayne was consistently caught on CCTV, and on at least one occasion a shopkeeper confronted him, but he paid them no mind and continued to walk from the store with the stolen items. Mayne was also busted carrying a "long item" in his pants on Warring Street at Ravenswood, which, upon police inspection, was revealed to be a bat. Mr Bonde told the court Mayne had been "talking about fighting people with the bat". Matters were made worse for Mayne when Mr Bonde tendered prior sentences he had received. READ MORE: Three new COVID cases in Tasmania, 10 since border reopening They showed Mayne had previously offended in a similar way, and that he had a two-month suspended sentence hanging over his head for those matters. Ms Cure reviewed the matters, and his new offending, and found that suspended sentence would be activated. She asked Mayne if he understood that sentence would be imposed upon him and he said, "that's what you're telling me". But Ms Cure noted Mayne had not been caught for a period between May and September, and asked Mayne how he had managed to stay on the straight and narrow during that time. "[I was] just doing well and going well. [I was] staying out of trouble," he said. Ms Cure imposed a two-month sentence for his latest crimes to run concurrently with his suspended sentence. "It would be too crushing to make it four months," she said. Mayne told the court, when he was eventually released from prison, he hoped to "get on with [his] life" and would be doing "not much". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

