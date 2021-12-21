news, local-news,

A generous donation from a Launceston group is going to make Christmas a bit easier for those who are struggling. The Freemasons Launceston Masonic Centre branch joined together to give $500 towards The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal. Worshipful Master Don Thomas said that as head of the branch, he was proud to do spread some cheer this Christmas in the local area. READ MORE: Three new COVID cases in Tasmania, 10 since border reopening "There are lost of people in Launceston doing it tough, so we thought it would be a good thing to do at this time of year," he said. "It's great to know that this donation will go directly towards those in the community. "Charity donations is a big part of the work we do and it's great to be able to give this donation." The Launceston Masonic Centre aims to promote benevolence and brotherhood as their core values. Each Freemasons group is a member of a 'lodge' and there are over 30 lodges throughout the state that meet in 23 Masonic Halls. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania Freemasons Tasmania also have the Masonic Centenary Medical Research Foundation which has funded over $1 million to research into the neurological disorders of the aged through the Menzies Centre. The Empty Stocking Appeal has so far raised over $54,000. To donate visit a participating newsagency or visit The Examiner office.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/9e1fd0a6-ea44-4fc4-b37e-7c90c652d402_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1155_3024_2864_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg