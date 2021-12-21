newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Those wanting to know the best places for Christmas lights in Launceston have had their wish granted, with an extensive list and map available on Facebook. Working hard over the past few months, the Facebook page 'Christmas Lights in Tasmania ' have released their official guide to the best Christmas lights from all around the state . READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy Their online page has over 19,000 likes and has received submissions from home owners wanting to spread some joy this festive season. The creators of the group said "Our aim is to compile a list of houses that display Christmas lights, to make it easy when you take the kids out and don't miss any lights." READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania A full state-wide list of decorated houses is available on the Facebook page, 'Christmas Lights in Tasmania.' See a full list of Launceston houses below: 137 Bridge Street 127 High Street 1 Torlesse Street 63 Montagu Street 14 Charles Street 13 Shepherds Court 18 Low Head Road 70 Beach Crescent 21 Bedford Street 13-19 Dry Street (Inveresk Hotel) 9 Warwick Place 2 Hortle Court 1/48 Hobhouse Street 39 Kennedy Street 28 Kennedy Street 26 Mayfield Street 10 Box Street 26 Treherne Street 19 Crawford Street 63 Foch Street 62 Crandon Crescent 52 Box Street 18 Procter Street 6 Ronneby Road 99 Viewbank Road 32 Crandon Crescent 22 Packham Street 15 Arnold Street 13 Procter Street 3 Ford Court 46 Paringa Avenue 31 Rothesay Close 19 Hardinge Avenue 126 Norwood Avenue 30 Hiawatha Street 74 Main Road 24 Edward Street 22 Minerva Drive 24 Muirton Way 7 Thames Court 12 Banksia Grove 16 King Street 3 Wenlock 11 Caroline Street 1 Burrows Street 5 Mountain View Court 12 Vale Street 12 Nake Court 4 Bimbimbi Avenue 2 Terang Place 118 Lambert Street 98 Warring Street 2 Leeander Crescent 6 Mornington Drive 16 Totara Street 94 Lilydale Road St Leonards: 10 Himalaya Court 258 Peel Street West 95 Hardwicke Street 39 Rowland Crescent 194 Peel Street West Casuarina Drive (multiple houses) 76 New World Avenue 33 Osborne Avenue 8 Yollar Place 7 Humphrey Street 10 Hogarth Street 3 Keogh Street 76 Brougham Street 12 Isabelle Court 13 Queen Street 11 Queen Street 60 Alma Street 24 Harrow Street 23 Medina Street

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/64f0ffc1-d5dc-4701-837a-1e986a70e4f4.jpeg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg