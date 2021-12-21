'Christmas Lights in Tasmania ' release their guide to the best Christmas lights
Those wanting to know the best places for Christmas lights in Launceston have had their wish granted, with an extensive list and map available on Facebook.
Working hard over the past few months, the Facebook page 'Christmas Lights in Tasmania ' have released their official guide to the best Christmas lights from all around the state .
Their online page has over 19,000 likes and has received submissions from home owners wanting to spread some joy this festive season.
The creators of the group said "Our aim is to compile a list of houses that display Christmas lights, to make it easy when you take the kids out and don't miss any lights."
A full state-wide list of decorated houses is available on the Facebook page, 'Christmas Lights in Tasmania.'
See a full list of Launceston houses below:
Campbell Town:
137 Bridge Street
127 High Street
1 Torlesse Street
63 Montagu Street
Cressy:
14 Charles Street
Evandale:
13 Shepherds Court
George Town:
18 Low Head Road
Greens Beach:
70 Beach Crescent
Invermay:
21 Bedford Street
13-19 Dry Street (Inveresk Hotel)
Kings Meadows:
9 Warwick Place
Longford:
2 Hortle Court
1/48 Hobhouse Street
39 Kennedy Street
28 Kennedy Street
26 Mayfield Street
10 Box Street
26 Treherne Street
Mowbray:
19 Crawford Street
63 Foch Street
Newnham:
62 Crandon Crescent
52 Box Street
18 Procter Street
6 Ronneby Road
99 Viewbank Road
32 Crandon Crescent
22 Packham Street
15 Arnold Street
13 Procter Street
3 Ford Court
46 Paringa Avenue
31 Rothesay Close
19 Hardinge Avenue
Norwood:
126 Norwood Avenue
30 Hiawatha Street
Perth:
74 Main Road
24 Edward Street
22 Minerva Drive
24 Muirton Way
7 Thames Court
12 Banksia Grove
16 King Street
Prospect:
3 Wenlock
11 Caroline Street
1 Burrows Street
5 Mountain View Court
12 Vale Street
12 Nake Court
4 Bimbimbi Avenue
Ravenswood:
2 Terang Place
118 Lambert Street
98 Warring Street
2 Leeander Crescent
6 Mornington Drive
Riverside:
16 Totara Street
Rocherlea:
94 Lilydale Road
St Leonards:
10 Himalaya Court
Summerhill:
258 Peel Street West
95 Hardwicke Street
39 Rowland Crescent
194 Peel Street West
Casuarina Drive (multiple houses)
Trevallyn:
76 New World Avenue
33 Osborne Avenue
Waverley:
8 Yollar Place
7 Humphrey Street
10 Hogarth Street
West Launceston:
3 Keogh Street
76 Brougham Street
12 Isabelle Court
Westbury:
13 Queen Street
11 Queen Street
Youngtown:
60 Alma Street
24 Harrow Street
23 Medina Street
