Crime Stoppers Tasmania has a new ally in the fight against crime across Launceston, with Vantage Group encouraging patrons to make anonymous reports when they see or suspect something in the community. The hotel group have rolled out posters, coasters and table talkers across their Launceston properties in the hope that people will report any anti-social behavior. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania Newstead Hotel manager Jeanette Gleeson said the messaging was already having an impact with hotel patrons. "The best way to spread the message about doing the right thing when you see something suspect is to talk about it," Ms Gleeson said. "It's great to see these posters up and about at the Newstead Hotel and even better to hear and be a part of the conversations they spark." Crime Stoppers Tasmania chief executive Jane Croswell said because hotels were such a focal point for gatherings in the community, they were the ideal place to spread the message. "Crimes can be solved with the assistance of the community and having this support from venues like Launceston 9/11 Bottleshop and the Newstead Hotel will go a long way in making sure the community knows when and where to report criminal activity," Ms Crosswell said. READ MORE: Three new COVID cases in Tasmania, 10 since border reopening "No one knows a community better than the people who live and work there and it's important to have a simple and accessible way to report activity that doesn't seem right. "Something as simple as a report on the colour or brand of clothing someone is wearing can be the very thing that helps solve the crime and ultimately keep Tasmanian communities safe. "You can make a report anonymously, and we encourage people if they see something unusual, to speak up but stay secret." Ms Crosswell said Crime Stoppers were also working with the City of Launceston, Cityprom and the Launceston Chamber of Commerce during the busy Christmas retail period. "Crime stoppers works closely with local businesses to support a safe shopping experience year-round, but this new partnership has a particular focus on anti-social behaviour, shop stealing and abuse toward retail staff during the busy retail period in the lead up to Christmas," Ms Crosswell said. "We are asking people to be kind, and shop safely." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33x2EhhAkH8V5ukLXns43Jt/0b873393-71e7-4580-84af-5b18b218510d_rotated_270.jpg/r0_512_3024_2221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg