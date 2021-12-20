coronavirus, buy, mask, launceston, covid, mandate

In the immediate aftermath of a mask mandate being introduced in Tasmania sales of the non-normal product boomed, and they have not stopped. Premier Peter Gutwein announced the mandate on Sunday morning as it become apparent the state's brush with COVID was the "new normal". Seven cases had emerged in Tasmania by Sunday, and the virus had spread from Hobart to Launceston. READ MORE: 'Always a Warrior': Chace Harrison remembered in loving tributes With it apparent COVID was sticking around, and masks now necessary, mask suppliers felt the immediate hit. Tassie Face Mask Project co-founder Bronwin Ballantyne, who help find the project to deliver masks to vulnerable Tasmanians in 2020, said the group had been "inundated". The group supplies masks made by volunteers, and Ms Ballantyne and her co-founder are the only ones who package and send the masks - of which there were more than 100 orders, some of which included mask totals of 10 or 12. Speaking on Monday, she could barely spare five minutes to discuss how the mandate had changed Tasmanians' approach to mask-wearing. "People started ordering straight away, although we had already noticed an increase since just before the border opened," she said. "We sent 3500 to Victoria when they had their first outbreak, but now is the busiest we've been for individual orders." Volunteers for the project are having a break, but before their break they managed to make more than 18,000 masks. Only those that were listed on the project's website remained available. "We anticipate we will sell out at some point," Ms Ballantyne said. "But our main priority is getting masks to vulnerable people." The story was the same for pharmacies. Fitzpatricks Pharmacy staff were greeted on Monday morning with customers lining up before doors opened to get masks. READ MORE: Three new COVID cases in Tasmania, 10 since border reopening Pharmacist at the Charles Street institution, Peter Peachey, said people were panicking to get their hands on masks before the mandate kicked in from Monday midnight. "We've been absolutely smashed. Just about every customer that has come in has bought a mask," he said. So high was the demand that the pharmacist had a temporary supply shortage and were sold out of masks. After securing 500 more boxes of masks, a fellow pharmacy worker was repackaging large boxes into packs of five. Mr Peachey said they could not package as fast as the packages were being sold. "She's repacking them and she can't keep up," he said. "By the time she's packed a new set of five they've already been sold." Pharmacy Guild of Australia state president Helen O'Byrne said a mask mandate, and the inevitable flurry of sales that followed, was predictable. The Guild in early December recommended an in-store mask instruction to its members, as Ms O'Byrne said it had helped them prepare for the tidal wave of customers that started flowing from Monday. Ms O'Byrne also owns the Windsor Capital Chemist and said she had stockpiled in anticipation of a mandate. "We were aware this was likely to be coming, and we've seen an incredible increase and surge in demand for surgical masks of any sort," she said. Along with masks, Ms O'Byrne said rapid antigen tests were "flying out the door". The tests were approved by the Therapeutic Goods Association in November and immediately became a popular form of COVID testing. "Anecdotally people are saying they'll be using them before and at Christmas to test themselves to protect family members," she said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/f5ffa187-9fc5-49c1-91ee-35382b495bbc.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg