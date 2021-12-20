open-universities-australia, multimedia,

Saturday nigh's Carols by Candlelight may have been shrouded in the emotion of the Hillcrest tragedy, but families used it as an opportunity to hold their children close. Carols filled the air as parents and children read from their song book to join the professional carollers in lighting up the night. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania The donations on the night, which usually go to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal, were split between the appeal and with the families directly affected by Hillcrest. Before the show started, The Examiner headed along to take some photos of the attendees. Were you snapped?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/87579d2f-0359-4322-9fab-858d1f295fb4.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg