Tasmanian Ryan Thomas is taking huge strides in his golfing career in the US. Having had to navigate around the COVID virus, the Prospect Vale member is at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa where he is part of a nine-man team, four of whom are Australian. Surrounded by athletes, basketballers, footballers and fellow golfers all trying to be the best they can, Thomas is thriving on the challenge of a hugely-competitive environment in which only six members travel with spots decided by play-offs. When Thomas needs assistance with his game, he either reverts to videos of his golf swing when he was playing well, as in runner-up at the Master of the Amateurs at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, or online swing maintenance with long-time Launceston coach Bryce Gorham. At college in America, coaches are more like managers, however, there are trainers on campus who are always willing to give advice, as are the mixture of athletes. Thomas was a junior star in Northern Tasmania who then travelled to Melbourne to further his career. With parental support, he enjoyed his time in Victoria but still believed he could better himself. Thomas often mentions how grateful he was for the opportunities he received. Sacrifices are made, as in missing family and friends. Thomas keeps in touch with his parents, Denise and Matt, and family and friends, via modern technology. Hunter Gillard, this year's Northern Golf student champion, regularly catches up with Thomas as he also wishes to better himself. Grounded enough to realise he is always representing his country, Thomas is playing the Orlando International in Florida soon but also discusses his days at Prospect Vale with Ronan Filgate and James Fiddian with fond memories. Similarly, the opportunities to represent his club, Northern Golf, and his state, travelling to Victoria and South Australia are in the forefront of his memories. His long-term study goals are a Bachelor of Business degree. Northern Golf, and doubtless all Tasmanian golfers, wish Thomas all the best in his endeavours on the other side of the world. Upcoming events include the Bridport Big Bash on January 8. Contact www.bridportgolfclub@bigpond.com. Bicheno Golf Club are holding a two-ball ambrose for their summer cup on January 15. Register your interest at www.bichenogolfclub@bigpond.com. Mowbray ladies are holding an open day on January 13. The format is a Canadian foursome and details can be obtained from helenfinn@bigpond.com or 0427 634417. Entries close on January 6. Entries for Devonport's champion of champions and 36-hole women's events on January 8-9 close on January 4. Contact manager@devonportcountryclub.com.au. Darren Spencer will be holding a juniors only event on Sunday, January 23, at Devonport and entry forms will be at clubs soon. St Helens summer tournament will be played on January 22-23. Entries for these stroke and aggregate stableford events close on January 7. Contact Brett Inmon at brettjackie1963@gmail.com or 0428 444016. Scottsdale have a three-ball ambrose on Australia Day, contact Kate Gofton on 0438 527397. Cost is $10 per person and no handicap or membership required. Poatina are holding a stroke event for women and men as part of their annual tournament on January 28 and 29. Saturday is stroke day, Sunday is a two-ball ambrose. Contact Greg Williams (0407 911851) or Simon Bingley (0427 783773). Northern Golf Junior events start at Mowbray on Monday, December 27, at 9am. Riverside is December 31 at 9am. Events are open to all under-21s and three, six, nine of 18 holes can be played. The junior roster for 2022 can be found at www.northerngolf.com.au/fixtures.html January dates for the Northern Tasmanian Veteran Golfers Association kick off with Sheffield on Thursday, January 6, followed by Launceston (January 13), Thirlstane (January 19 and 20) and George Town (January 27). The Riverside summer tournament was won by Roy Bradstreet with 41 points. Grade winners were Glen Byrnes with 40 points, Michael Jackson (39) and Tony Bankes (39). Northern Golf wish all golfers and their families a merry Christmas and a safe, happy and joyful new year.

