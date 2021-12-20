newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Usually a busy time for retailers and hospitality venues, the week leading up to Christmas has held an unpleasant surprise for more than a dozen Northern Tasmanian businesses that were named as COVID-19 exposure sites. Of the 36 sites listed on the Tasmanian government's Case Alerts page on Sunday night, 16 are located within the wider Launceston region. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania Among the newest entries on the list was The Cabin cafe in Exeter, which was visited by a now-confirmed case about noon on December 15. Following the news, the establishment closed for one day for a "deep sanitise" and two members of staff that were working that day are now on leave until they return a negative test result. As the cafe was deemed a casual contact site, it will open up today and will be able to accept customers as usual. READ MORE: Tasmanian broken heart tribute mural pops up Meanwhile, Avenue Records on Brisbane Street was one of half a dozen businesses located in Launceston's CBD to receive an exposure site designation over the weekend. However, owner Callum Nobes believes the much-loved establishment has been lucky, all things considered. "We were pretty fortunate. The case was only in the shop for a three-minute window, so we're low risk," he said. "Due to the very small window of opportunity, we fortunately do not need to close the store or isolate," he added in a Facebook post to customers on Saturday night. As part of the shop's business and safety plan, staff at the store have been wearing masks since borders re-opened on December 15. The record store had also added more sanitizing stations, the use of antibacterial surface wipes, installation of an air purifier, and the constant cycling of air through the AC unit. Despite there being no government requirement or health advice that would preclude someone from visiting a low risk venue in the days after it was listed, Mr Nobes noted that business had been slower upon opening on Sunday. READ MORE: Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Launceston, three in total statewide "We thank everyone for their support, and hope that we get this continued support on what in theory should be our busiest week of the year," he added. Other CBD businesses listed over weekend include Launceston Myer, The Card Castle and Commonwealth Bank which are all located on Brisbane Street. Of the 16 Launceston-based exposure sites, only one is deemed a "close contact" - JJ's City Cafe - and none are required to remain closed following the exposure, meaning the public are free to visit these locations. A full list of exposure sites, times, dates and risk levels can be found at coronavirus.tas.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/dcd4afcc-e0ab-4230-906d-55cf7d1ebcbe.jpg/r0_323_4032_2601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg