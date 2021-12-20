Tasmania prepares for midnight mask mandate as new cases emerge

newsletters, editors-pick-list, covid, tas, tasmania, mask, mandate, rules, launceston, cases

Following four new cases of COVID-19 being identified in the state over the weekend, the Tasmanian government is reintroducing mask mandates from Tuesday this week. From 12:01am on Tuesday, December 21, masks will be mandatory for indoor settings, including on public transport or in taxis or ride shares when in contact with another person. The mandate also includes offices, restaurants, pubs, and clubs. READ MORE: Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Launceston, three in total statewide The mandate does not apply inside the wearer's place of residence and medical exemptions do apply. Masks can be removed to eat and drink and to communicate effectively. While the mandate comes into effect on December 21, Peter Gutwein encouraged Tasmanians to take up the precaution as early as possible. READ MORE: Remembering the five children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy "My strong recommendation is to begin wearing masks in indoor settings except your residence as of today, to help limit any potential spread," he said. "We always knew that by reopening our borders, COVID would come, and it has," he added. The reinstatement of mask-wearing precautions was flagged last week, when Mr Gutwein said at a press conference that Public Health would consider a mandate "early next week". The sooner-than-expected mandate arrives after Tasmania recorded four new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend - two in the north and two in the south. The two cases in the north - a woman in her 50s and a man in his late teens - both flew in last week from New South Wales. There are now seven active cases in the state, three of which are confirmed to carry the recently discovered Omicron strain. According to Public Health director Mark Veitch, the Omicron variant's arrival informed the decision to bring in the mass requirement. "I think that Omicron has demonstrated such an ability to spread, even in vaccinated populations, that we need to pull out this measure now to try and get ahead of the community spread," he said. READ MORE: Tasmanian broken heart tribute mural pops up The state government's case alerts webpage now lists 36 exposure sites - 16 of which are in Launceston. A full list of exposure sites, times, dates and risk levels can be found at coronavirus.tas.gov.au The website also details what people should do if they have been at those sites at the times a confirmed case was present. Public Health Services have encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms - "regardless of how mild they may be" - to get tested immediately. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

