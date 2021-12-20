sport, local-sport,

Latrobe completed their underdog story after they upset Launceston to reach the women's Greater Northern Cup grand final after a dramatic final over. The Demons faced an uphill challenge at the NTCA ground to upset the previously unbeaten Lions but a 10-ball final over, including a two and no-ball off the last delivery, sealed the unlikely win. Launceston needed to defend 12 runs off the deciding over to ensure their berth in the decider with set batter Zoe Sharman (21 off 27) and Lions' death bowler Ianthe Boden looking to carry their sides to victory. Sharman grabbed two apiece off the opening two balls of the over before a mix-up with Taya Parker resulted in a run-out off a wide which looked to swing the game towards the home side. A wide and a no-ball in two of the next three deliveries left the Demons needing five to win with three legitimate balls left. Boden's second dot-ball of the over left two balls remaining with five needed as Latrobe's No.11 Belle Needham was yet to score despite being the Demons' only hope. Boden delivered her third and fourth wides of the over before a no-ball was put away for two by Needham, the most important two runs in her career so far, to see the Demons home at 9-114 with one ball remaining in the one-wicket win. Boden had been the hero in the Lions' innings as the opening batter scored over half the side's runs with 65 not out from 61 balls in their total of 7-112. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania The stalwart demonstrated her touch and power at various times to rotate the strike but also find the boundary on nine separate occasions. Mary Broadhurst (12 off 31) was the only other batter to make double-digits as the pair shared a 46-run partnership to be the backbone of the Lions' innings. It had looked promising for the Lions when Claire Alexander (2-22) and Charlotte Layton (1-14) had Sascha Lowry and Zoe Lowry judged adjacent for Latrobe to be 2-12. When Amy Pereira (2-17) removed the Demons' middle-order duo Esther Magor (17 off 27) and Hannah Magor (14 off 18) sent them on their way, the Lions seemed likely to waltz to the final with Launceston 5-60. Ultimately, the sundries caught up with the home side as they notched 41, including 29 wides and five no-balls plus five penalty runs, in blustery conditions compared to the Demons' 21 which was pivotal. South Launceston had a more enjoyable time in their semi-final against Wynyard as they maintained their unbeaten record by recording a 48-run win. The Knights had conquered all before them and were warm favourites heading into the fixture, having displayed strong form in the group matches. South Launceston's opening batter Amy Duggan (58 off 47) starred from the outset to set the tone for the Knights' opening statement. READ MORE: Remembering the five children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy The dynamo punched five boundaries and cleared the rope to be the key cog in their innings as she enjoyed a 58-run partnership with Caitlyn Webster (25 off 30) to lay a foundation. South Launceston No.3 Alice McLauchlan manoeuvred the ball well in her knock of 24 off 29 but fell just short of another 50-partnership due to a run-out. Duggan was run-out in the final over trying to push the total as the Knights closed at 3-133. READ MORE: Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Launceston, three in total statewide McLauchlan (1-16) and Knights' co-captain Belinda Wegman (2-15) removed the Tigers' key trio of Montana Bradley, Phoebe Barnett and Alison Brazendale to have them reeling at 3-23. The Knights' bowling unit proved to be overpowering as the home side recorded five individual wicket-takers against the Tigers. Mel Scolyer (39 off 44) and Ella Scolyer (13 off 22) broke the double-digit barrier but it proved not to be enough as the Tigers closed their innings at 8-85 to ensure South won. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/e45143cb-576f-4ef2-83ba-25b9f171f458.jpg/r0_115_4200_2488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg