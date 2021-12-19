sport, cricket,

Cooper Anthes is fast developing a reputation as the Greater Northern Raiders' finisher after steering the side to two more Cricket Tasmania Premier League wins on Sunday. A day after guiding his team home in a successful run chase against Kingborough, the Riverside youngster played the pivotal role in two more testing finishes. Resulting six-wicket wins against both Lindisfarne and South Hobart Sandy Bay followed Saturday's identical winning margin against Kingborough and 25 runs over University to complete a perfect weekend for Tim Coyle's men. Anthes and Jono Chapman looked like repeating Saturday's effort against Lindisfarne as diminishing deliveries and good weather threatened to conspire against them. Chapman fell within sight of the finish line, leaving Anthes to finish the job with a boundary off the first ball of the last over. Lindisfarne had posted 6-144 at their storm-lashed home ground, opener Mac Wright top scoring with 52 and Tom McGann adding 42 as James Beattie took 3-40 and Oli Wood 2-25. Openers Alistair Taylor (43) and Sam O'Mahony (37) gave the chase a solid foundation of 61 for the first wicket but Anthes came in at four to steal the show, clubbing 35 off just 18 including five fours and a six. It was a similar story in the rain-affected second game after the Sharks posted 2-80 on the back of Tom Willoughby's run-a-ball 28 and Cameron Valente's unbeaten 32 off 23. Chapman (2-22) was the Raiders' only wicket-taker as the hosts' innings ended after 11 overs. The Raiders reached their revised target with 4-96 off 10.2. Taylor again provided the impetus with a blistering 35 off 14 at a 250 strikerate before becoming the second victim of Umair Butt (2-9). Spencer Hayes added 15 before Valente produced a double-wicket maiden. Chapman (9 not out) survived the hat-trick ball before going on to hit the winning runs after repeating his unbeaten heroics with Anthes (17 not out).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/8ebfa260-fa66-48de-9dff-5c11acd5ab3d.jpg/r0_287_4500_2829_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg