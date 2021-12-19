news, local-news, AFL, Hillcrest, Richmond, Devonport, hawthorn

The AFL has announced Hawthorn will host Richmond for a special tribute match in North-West Tasmania on March 5 to show its support for the families and communities affected by the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy. The AFL made the announcement on Saturday, ahead of the release of the full fixture for the 2022 pre-season on Monday. READ MORE: Launceston travel agency still 'seeing a lot of hesitation' AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan expressed deep sadness and said it was important the football industry supported communities in need. "On behalf of the AFL, I extend my deepest condolences to everyone impacted by the accident at Hillcrest Primary in Devonport earlier this week," Mr McLachlan said. "To all those affected by the tragedy, including the families, first responders, the school community, and the wider Devonport Community, we send our thoughts. "We can't imagine the heartbreak that everyone in the close-knit North-West community of Tasmania is going through - we share in that heartbreak and as an industry we are united in our commitment to help. Mr McLachlan said the league and the two clubs would work closely with the local community and host a fundraising event in the lead-up to the match. "A fundraiser and a game of football cannot change what has happened, but it is one way for our game to wrap our arms around the North-West community of Tasmania and show our support. "North Melbourne Football Club, which also has a strong and long-standing relationship with Tasmania, will also provide support." Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett said the club stood alongside the Devonport community and was ready to help in any way possible. READ MORE: Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Northern Tasmania "We hope this game is another contribution to the many being made across the country to help ease the pain of the local community, school and families," Mr Kennett said. It was a sentiment echoed by Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale. "Everyone has been completely heartbroken by the tragic loss of young lives in Devonport this week," he said. "Nothing can make right what has happened but if in some small way we can help bring the Devonport and North-West coastal community together, then we are only too happy to help." READ MORE: Youth in custody following suspected arson in Launceston CBD North Melbourne Kangaroos chief executive Ben Amarfio said the club's thoughts were with the community. "Words are shallow right now but we want to make a commitment to do whatever we can over the coming weeks and months to support those touched by this tragedy to assist with their healing and recovery." Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein also welcomed the announcement, noting Hawthorn and Richmond both have strong connections to Tasmania and Devonport. "Footy is a game that brings communities together and I commend the clubs and the AFL for this initiative, which will greatly assist with the community recovery process from this heartbreaking tragedy," Mr Gutwein said, "The Tasmanian Government will also support the AFL and the clubs in hosting the game and associated activities." Further details, including the venue and ticketing arrangements for the Hawthorn Richmond match to be played on Saturday March 5, will be advised in due course.

