Bakers Beach bushfire advice issued by TFS

The Tasmania Fire Service has upgraded its bushfire advice for Browns Creek Road, Bakers Beach to "Watch and Act". The uncontrolled bushfire at Bakers Beach Road, Harford is expected to put Browns Creek Road, Bakers Beach at high risk within the next 2 hours (as at 6:04pm). The fire is travelling West, towards Browns Creek Road, Bakers Beach. According to TFS, Embers, smoke and ash may fall on Browns Creek Road, Bakers Beach and threaten people and homes before the main fire arrives. Tasmania Fire Service, STT and PWS are attending and conditions are expected to worsen. The fire has grown from one hectare to 24 hectares since it was first reported earlier today. The Tasmania Fire Service have issued bushfire advice to residents in Bakers Beach due to a vegetation fire in the state's north. The TFS have stated there is now immediate threat and that the one-hectare fire is moving south east from its location south of the Briggs Regional Reserve. The TFS is encouraging anyone with a bushfire plan to check it now. According to the TFS, well prepared homes are expected to be defendable in these conditions Updates will be posted to the TFS website at fire.tas.gov.au. Fire services are still attending to the fire.

