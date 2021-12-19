sport, cricket,

Longford waltzed to a nine-wicket victory as they retained the Jeff Chugg Cup against Bracknell. Remembering a Bracknell legend, who captained seven premiership sides at the Stags, many of which featured Longford players, the Tigers were unstoppable. In their pursuit on Hadspen's top spot, Longford dismissed the home side for just 67 as only two batters reached double figures. Brad Morice (25) and Jakeb Morris (18) led the innings that lasted one ball after the drinks break as the bowlers split the wickets. Kieran Davey took 3-19, Sam Henley 2-10, Jessie Arnol 2-17, Kyle Davey 2-19 and regular wicket-keeper Jackson Blair bowled one ball to claim the wicket of Morice. Matthew Lawrence (24 off 23) and Henley (16 off 7) saw the victors home in attacking fashion, while Bhagesh Goyal fell to Daniel Shelton (1-18 off four) for a run-a-ball 17. READ MORE: Hawthorn and Richmond will play match as tribute to Hillcrest victims The convincing win follows Arnol getting his 200th wicket for Longford in Thursday night's T20, becoming the sixth Tiger to reach the milestone. Grant Davern's 500th career game was capped off with a win as the Evandale Panthers defeated Legana by six wickets. Contributing 15 with the bat, Davern sat back as the Panthers were steered to a win thanks to a masterful partnership from Rickie Wells and Sagar Chhetri. The pair put on 153 for the second wicket before Chhetri was dismissed for 69, having taken Kelash Kumar's first over for 23. Wells fell five runs short of a first century for the season as the Panthers past Legana's 6-215 just four wickets down. The Durhams' batting innings wasn't without highlights however as Mike Dunn made 65 off 66 balls at the top of the order, Mark Payne took the reins with 55 off 49 and Jarrod Dusautoy chipped in with a handy 30. Panthers bowler Isuru Amarawansha was the sole multiple wicket-taker, claiming 2-48 off his eight overs. Hadspen got themselves back on the winners' list with a 106-run win over Trevallyn. Batting first, the Chieftains made 5-260, thanks to some strong scores from their top order. Both openers, Dane Anderson (55) and Jon LeFevre (58) made contrasting half-centuries in a 76-run opening stand setting the tone for Jono Marsden to go big. The former South Launceston batsman completed his highest premier league score, 89*, to push the score forward and put his side in a strong position. READ MORE: Cricket North: Mackenzie Barker tons up as Westbury win again Their opening bowlers - Liam Reynolds and Attiq Ur Rehman - followed suit, having Trevallyn reeling at 3-3. Ur Rehman collected all three, finishing with figures of 3-22 off his four overs as Trevallyn number eight Clayde White set about being the saviour. Coming in at 6-50, he and Joey Cullen (20) boosted the total to the end score of 160, finishing up with an unbeaten 50. ACL continued building their momentum in the final game before Christmas, defeating George Town by 22 runs. Much like the Chieftains, strong top-order performances set the tone for victory, with a 67-run opening stand starting things off. Simon Chappell later departed for 72 off 57 as Cam Martin (84) and Shaun Woods (56) doubled the team's score with a 119-run stand before the Bluebacks finished up at 5-284. READ MORE: Tim David steps in for Greater Northern Raiders Versatile bowler Sam Freeman was the sole multiple wicket-taker with 2-46 as he and his batters gave the chase a fair shake. Freeman (44 off 39) was one of three batters dismissed in the 40s, as Jarrod Bailey top scored with a patient 47 and Shane Baker added a contrasting 41 off 31. They finished on 9-262 with some late dashing from the tail as Ash Batty took 3-58 after starting the innings with the gloves while Woods and Martin completed solid games with 2-47.

