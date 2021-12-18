sport, local-sport,

The final round before the Christmas break of the Bowls North-West Saturday pennant was played in fine sunny conditions and there were a couple of surprise results which would be a talking point over the long break. In a result that no one predicted, the Ulverstone Robins inflicted the second loss in succession on the Burnie Tigers winning on three rinks by six shots 74-68. In a good even display the Eden Moore, Ben Fidler, Kevin Lee, Lea Pearson awesome foursome defeated Tony Simpson 21-10. Not far behind this win was the Robert Eudey, Scott Polden, Lachlan Thurley, Alan Ryman rink who defeated Taelyn Male 24-14. The third win for the Robins was the Alan Carver rink that defeated David Gamble 19-17. It was left to the Mark Nitz rink to stop the clean sweep by easily defeating Rocket Horton 27-10. Normally a win like that would see the Tigers scoring a big win but times they are a changing. Rumour has been rife around the clubs for some weeks that the reign of the Burnie Tigers may be coming to an end. Port Sorell versus Devonport Eagles was another interesting affair. The Eagles, despite winning on three rinks, still went down to the Sharks by a comfortable 14 shots. The Sharks can thank the Josh Marshall, Kraig Dann, Chris Maney and Paul Oliver rink for the win as they finished 21 shots in front of the Leon Webb, Tristan Bakes, Karen Redman, Mike McHugo quartet 30-9. It is extremely unusual to see to see Webb lose by such a big margin. Winners for the Eagles were Ian Moore who defeated Aaron Jago 22-20 and the Greg Williamson four finished four shots in front of Clinton Steers ending the winning run by Steers. The third and final win was the Philip Rockliffe rink that snuck in by one shot over Paul Marshall. Penguin, as expected, comfortably defeated the Wynyard Cats winning on three rinks 95-73. The big winner for the Two Blues was the Wayne Manson, Grant Youd, Peter French, David Jeffrey rink who set up the win by defeating the Stuart Walker four by 17 shots 32-15. Not to be out done Jarryd Brown defeated the Justin Redman rink by 10 shots 25-15 and Ricki Richardson got the better of David Groemewege 21-17. The only rink winner for the Cats was the Adrian Feltham, Andrew Woodard, Deann Harman, Grant Crowe rink who tried their hardest to keep Wynyard in the game with their 26-17 shot win over Julian Brown. Latrobe had to share the rinks but still won convincingly against the South Burnie Hornets 100-72. Anthony Johns, with good backup support from Callum Butler, Garry Courtney and Olava Magnus, set the Demons on the road to victory by virtue of his 32-15 shot margin over Robert Moore. Cameron Windrum, with support from Michael Sims, Graeme Moore and Malcolm Dart showed his former teammates how it is done with his 31-18 shot defeat of Danny Fox. These two big rink wins more than covered the two one-shot rink wins by Fabian Smith and Peter Lockart who defeated Greg Douce and Tim Douce respectively. Division 1 winners were Port Sorell 85 def Ulverstone 80, Turners Beach 79 def Latrobe 78, Devonport Eagles 93 def Ridgley 65, and Penguin 76 def Burnie 64. Division 2 winners Smithton 94 def Penguin 82, Wynyard 76 def South Burnie 67, East Devonport 88 def Ulverstone 66, Railton 75 def Devonport 70.

