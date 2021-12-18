sport, cricket,

Greater Northern Raiders enjoyed another successful away day, beginning a packed schedule of four Twenty20 games in two days with a couple of wins. A six-wicket win against Kingborough was followed by a 25-run win over University. Jono Chapman was the man with ball and then bat as Raiders saw off Kingborough in their first match. The Westbury bowler's tidy 3-16 represented the best figures as the home side were restricted to 7-136 at University Oval. James Beattie also took 2-24 as Kingborough enjoyed a massive second-wicket partnership but then a collapse of 5-10. Joshua Kann (57 off 42, including seven of his team's 11 boundaries) and Dylan Hay (49 off 46 including two of his team's three maximums) put on 87 after the experienced Beau Webster went for a duck. However, no other teammate reached double figures after a spell of 3-0 killed the team's momentum. The experience of Alistair Taylor helped guide Raiders' run chase with the Launceston captain delivering a steady 40 off 37 at the top of the order. After Taylor departed at 4-106, Cooper Anthes (40 not out off 29) was joined by Chapman in a partnership which saw the side home. Chapman provided the late fireworks in his 24 off 13, hitting two sixes to seal the six-wicket win with seven balls to spare. Batting first in the second game, Raiders took full advantage of a rare appearance from Hobart Hurricane Tim David. Devoid of Big Bash League commitments until Monday night, David jumped at the chance to swap purple for orange. Batting at first drop, the big-hitter smashed 73 off just 47 deliveries which included four fours and five sixes as Tim Coyle's men posted a competitive 6-158. Five other batters made double figures to provide support, Anthes contributing 19 which included hitting a couple of maximums. Bailey Kenzie took the best bowling figures of 3-28 despite an attack featuring former Test spearhead Ben Hilfenhaus. The home side's run chase finished 25 runs short at 7-133. Sam Harbinson (31), Noah Van De Werken (28), Zac Phair (23) and Param Uppal (22) all made starts, but a spell of 4-18 killed off any chance of them taking the points. Beattie took 3-15 while David (1-20) was among four other wicket-takers. The Raiders face another southern double-header on Sunday at Lindisfarne Oval. At 10am they will play Lindisfarne with South Hobart Sandy Bay next up at 1.15pm. With the Hurricanes match against Perth having been switched from Western Australia to Tasmania, David may be available to make another couple of appearances. The team will then have a Christmas break until January 8.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/28e46ce2-0201-4dc0-ab3e-8b911abdcc44.jpg/r2_176_3450_2124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg