The start line for the Devonport Parkrun is a hive of excitement and activity each week. But on Saturday the runners and walkers were silent in honour of fellow parkrunner Addison Stewart and Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, and Peter Dodt who died following an incident at the city's Hillcrest Primary School on Thursday. Everyone was encouraged to wear a touch of aqua or green as they were Addison's favourite colours. Run director Erin Walker said it was moving to see everyone unite together to pay their respects. "We knew Addison was one of our runners and her mum Kylie said Addison's favourite colour was aqua, or any greens, and that it would be great to see a sea of aqua and green," she said. "So that is why we did it. "We are all feeling it and as a community it was good to get together and still do our normal thing." Parkruns across Tasmania, and the country, have backed the initiative encouraging participants on social media to also wear green or aqua.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4rAGbAysXAJRuTudYwyCNp/d97142f8-684a-4e88-8d98-ab151c70560e.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg