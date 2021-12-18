newsletters, editors-pick-list, launceston, LGH, hillcrest, primary, bouncing, jumping, castle

Flags at the Launceston General Hospital have been lowered to half-mast as a sign of mourning and respect following the events at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport. On Thursday morning five children died after a gust of wind picked up a jumping castle and several 'zorb' balls sending them up to 10-meters into the air. READ MORE: Youth in custody following suspected arson in Launceston CBD Three children remain in a critical condition, while one had been discharged from the hospital and was recovering at home. About noon on Friday, the LGH lowered the state, Australian and Aboriginal flags atop the Charles Street entrance to half-mast in line with a directive from the Tasmanian government. In an email from Ministerial and Executive Services protocol manager Fiona Birkett, heads of agencies were requested to implement the request on any building or establishment under their control from December 17, until December 23. In addition to the state flag, the directive advised all other flags at the same location should be flown at half-mast for the designated period. The request was made by Premier Peter Gutwein in respect of the great sadness and grief brought about by the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy. Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the tragedy was unfathomable and heartbreaking for the Tasmanian community. "To the families affected by this tragedy, Tasmania stands with you," he said. "We extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and loved ones of everyone affected by this tragedy, which has seen five children lose their lives. READ MORE: Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Northern Tasmania "For the three children who remain in hospital, our thoughts and prayers are with them. "Any loss of a child is devastating, with enormous anguish being felt across Tasmania, as well as interstate and across the world." Mr Rockliff said for many who witnessed the terrible event, the impacts would be profound but the health service stood ready to support the community. "The Department of Health and the Department of Education have mobilised significant state-wide resources to ensure staff across our school and health systems, as well as the community, are supported during this extremely difficult time and to support local social recovery resources," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/31eae5e1-9729-452c-b776-f8e380c061fd.jpg/r0_143_1564_1027_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg