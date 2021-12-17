One shy pussycat

Sikari the 18-month-old male Snow Leopard, in his new home at Tasmania Zoo. Now this big cat, decided to be shy and not come out to play, but to stay in his safe spot. After the hour-and-45-minute wait, finally he showed his face. They are a shy cat, and this was certainly one I wanted in the camera.
In front of the lens this time are photographers Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs and Craig George
LEUT. Caroline Docking takes photos of the Royal Australian Navy Band Bugler Dorian Broomhall with RSL Tasmania Vice President Geoff Leitch and RAN's Laura Nichols and Nikayla Taskinen-Smith
The dead gum tree beside the Perth Bypass, which has been painted blue for mental health awareness
An Angus cow licks the windows and doors of the work car at Sam and Stephanie Tretheway's property Gowan Braes at Dunorlan
Tom Scambler has a snack at Low Head Light house with delicious items from Tamar Cakes at George Town, while getting lessons on life during the bakery tour
The rain squall during Launceston's Junior Soccer tournament, at Churchill Park
