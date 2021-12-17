One shy pussycat

news, local-news,

Sikari the 18-month-old male Snow Leopard, in his new home at Tasmania Zoo. Now this big cat, decided to be shy and not come out to play, but to stay in his safe spot. After the hour-and-45-minute wait, finally he showed his face. They are a shy cat, and this was certainly one I wanted in the camera.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCHHnSbEHxXnTjG4rgZv89/d705472f-ad85-4c3e-9fbd-726a4970b653.jpg/r8_0_4275_2411_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg