Black armbands have been worn by Australian cricketers and umpires on the second day of the Ashes to remember the young lives lost at Hillcrest Primary School on Thursday. Five children tragically died in a heartbreaking jumping castle incident. The nation's cricketers were joined by others in the sporting world. The Hobart Hurricanes have announced they will wear black armbands and observe a moment of silence at Monday's Big Bash League game against the Perth Scorchers. "The news from the North-West yesterday has cut the Tasmanian cricket family to the core," the Hurricanes tweeted. "There is nothing that we can say or do that will mend the hearts of the Hillcrest Primary School community, though we hope that by keeping them in our minds we can help rebuild their spirit." The Scorchers and umpires will also wear black armbands. The jerseys of the Tasmanian JackJumpers and Perth Wildcats will have black bands for their upcoming National Basketball League game in Western Australia. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragic event," the JackJumpers posted to social media. The AFL, clubs and players have joined in extending their condolences. "To all those affected by the tragedy... we send our thoughts," the AFL said. Devonport's Matthew Richardson tweeted it was "just horrible news". "Big love for everyone in Devonport," he said. Fellow Devonport footballer Ben Brown tweeted his "thoughts are with the Devonport community today". Hawthorn Football Clubs called it an "unthinkable tragedy". "Our love and support is with the Tasmanian community during this time," the Hawks tweeted. North Melbourne passed on their love to those affected. "Our thoughts are with the families, the community of Devonport and all those in Tasmania during this truly heartbreaking time," North Melbourne said on its social media pages. Cricket North West, Burnie Cricket League and Mersey Valley Cricket associations will hold a minute silence before this weekend's matches and players will wear black armbands.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/4808cc2d-e9e6-412a-9bcc-9c50be5d464b.jpg/r0_146_2313_1453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg