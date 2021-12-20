news, local-news, hillcrest, port arthurt, tasmania, tragedy

THE thoughts of us who have lost family, especially a child, are with the parents of those five beautiful children, lost to us all in Devonport on Thursday morning. We should never ever outlive our children, and hopefully time will heal their sadness and devastation in this Christmas season. TASMANIA has suffered a number of tragedies over the years, which have included the 1967 bushfires, the Port Arthur Massacre and the 1990 Mystery Creek Cave tragedy, where two Taroona High students and their teacher drowned. These have not only united the local communities, but the whole state has offered its support. Tasmanians are now rallying around and supporting the children, families and staff of Hillcrest Primary School who are facing the heart-rending and tragic death of five young students as well as coming to terms with those who have been critically injured. Witnesses, police and ambulance personnel had a horrific day responding to an event that is unspeakably distressing. Wordless sorrow can only accompany the grief experienced by all involved. Previous tragedies have shown that these occasions generate a level of compassion, empathy and kindness that Tasmanians are renowned for when an awful happening like this occurs. They accompany the Christmas star, bringing light into the darkest of places. DEAR Premier Gutwein, why on Earth would you open the border? The virus is running rampant again with this new strain of COVID-19. Don't you care about us people of Tasmania? I was feeling happy living here, but sadly not any more. Do what Western Australia is doing - it's common sense. NEAR election time someone, at some time gets thumped and stomped on, on the floor of the house. The strife must be because we are into the 21st century and domestic violence is increasing and Labor wants to change the climate back to what it was when we had cool heads. The ALP, with their head head-kicker, Anthony Albanese, have put up a figure of 43 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030, just because the Liberal Coalition in their mind wants to carry on mining with a truckload of coal. Do you mind? Dust your mouth out. This coming election could be next May and the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, methane just being one, could have heated up the place and huge chunks of ice could have broken off from Antarctica by that time and floated all the way to Tasmania. And that is just the tip of the iceberg. Go Albo, get it done and don't just make it a political promise.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/a752dd3a-4d5e-41a8-aa38-6651d2dab432.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg