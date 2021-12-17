sport, cricket, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, BBL11

Hobart Hurricanes' pace bowling depth is being tested due to a variety of circumstances, but help could soon be on the way. The 'Canes suffered a blow when left-arm quick Joel Paris hurt his groin in this week's loss to the Perth Scorchers, with Scott Boland also away from the group at present after being summoned to Adelaide when Pat Cummins was ruled out of the second Test and Mitch Owen injured. It leaves Nathan Ellis and Tom Rogers as the side's main pace options. But while it is unlikely he will be in the team for Monday's rematch with the Scorchers, pace ace Riley Meredith is well and truly on the comeback trail. Coach Adam Griffith on Friday confirmed the 25-year-old had started bowling in the nets again as he looks to return from a hamstring injury. "With the tournament being the length it is, we will give him every chance to be cherry ripe and we won't rush him back in,'' Griffith said. He said if he wasn't an inclusion on Monday, then Meredith would be set for the Christmas Eve home clash against the Melbourne Stars. Griffith also said Paris would be out for a "little period of time", but he was hopeful he would be back before the end of the tournament. Skipper Matthew Wade also weighed in on the Canes' depth issues at present. "It is a loose term pace attack at the moment as we haven't really got too many quicks up and going,'' he said. "We've probably only got two or three quick options at the moment [but] the guys who are playing are capable, but we haven't got the depth after that. "It is not ideal, but we will work through it." The Hurricanes have been gifted an extra home game at Bellerive Oval after its clash with the Scorchers was moved from Optus Stadium due to border issues. The home side will be looking to turn around the 53-run loss it suffered against the Scorchers on Tuesday night, when Mitch Marsh blasted an unbeaten 100 from 60 balls. It comes after playing back-to-back matches against defending champs Sydney Sixers. "[They are} the two teams that played off in the grand final, two of the strongest teams in the comp and [it means] we can really test ourselves against some of the better players,'' Griffith said. "I thought we did a really good job against the Sixers and I thought we actually played some really good cricket the other night. "I don't think the final margin actually depicted how close we were at one stage and we took the two bonus points even in those losses. "If we can get the win on Monday that will get us right on track. "[Marsh] probably got a hold of us right at the end and losing Joel, one of our death bowlers, cost us a little bit at the end, [but] I thought we had him reasonably under control." Wade also added that with Marsh you "just have to execute perfectly and cross your fingers and cross your toes and hope it goes up in the air". Monday's game will start at 7.15pm.

