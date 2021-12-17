news, local-news, mask, tasmania, mandate, indoor, covid, omicron, spread

Tasmania Public Health is considering whether to bring in an indoor mask mandate as a precaution for the potential community transmission of COVID-19, although the first three cases have been deemed low risk. Premier Peter Gutwein said it would be considered "early next week". Mask mandates are already in place for events with more than 1000 people such as markets and large sporting events. READ MORE: Deadly tragedy sparks jumping castle ban at state schools Director of Public Health Mark Veitch said the rapid transmissibility of the Omicron variant meant it would be important to have precautionary measures. "We are looking at whether or not we should make it a requirement for people to wear masks in indoor settings particularly over the next couple of months when it's really important we try to suppress the spread of Omicron in Tasmania," he said. "The more infection you stop, the less chance is that one of those infected people has a serious outcome. We will be paying close attention to serious illness. READ MORE: What we know so far about the fatal jumping castle tragedy "Our need to change Public Health and social measures depends a lot on how much serious illness we see or foresee. "You might ask me, 'we've got three cases, none of them are particularly ill, why would we consider introducing a measure like masks now?' The reason is to try to get ahead of widespread transmission." Mr Gutwein said that although masks "might annoy some people", they had been proven to be effective in slowing the spread of COVID. "We know from the experience of the larger jurisdictions that had such terrible times from coronavirus ... there is evidence that masks helps reduce the spread," he said. "It will help reduce the chance that you get infected, it will help reduce the chance that you spread the infection to someone else." Dr Veitch expected community transmission to occur in Tasmania "within weeks". Three people who have tested positive to COVID-19 in Tasmania after the border opened on Wednesday pose a low risk of community transmission, he said. Two cases arrived on the same flight from Sydney to Hobart on Wednesday morning - one reported on Wednesday evening, the other added to the government's dashboard on Friday. READ MORE: Two more COVID cases recorded in Tasmania The third case came on flight VA 1328 from Melbourne, arriving in Hobart at 6pm on Wednesday. A family member who drove them from the airport is a close contact. For all three cases, the two rows in front and behind, and the same row, were considered close contacts. They must remain remain in quarantine for seven days and be tested. Casual contacts can remain in the community, but must also be tested. Dr Veitch said there were 62 close contacts overall for the cases. All three are quarantining either at home or in a hotel, and all gave negative tests before leaving and are fully vaccinated. They were all believed to have contracted COVID in Newcastle. READ MORE: Dream flight comes true for 96-year-old air force veteran Dr Veitch said they had minimal time in the community. "They've essentially gone to their family homes and haven't had interactions with the community," he said. About 5700 people arrived in Tasmania from interstate on Thursday. A 62-year-old Queensland woman arrived unvaccinated and without approval. She was issued with a caution and taken to hotel quarantine, due to the lateness of the flight and no returning flight. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/4bbb2881-9465-48ef-8a4c-746b92759580.png/r2_0_1595_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg