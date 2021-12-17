news, local-news,

ArtRage has returned to the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery at Inveresk, showcasing more than 100 student works from 25 schools across the state. Now in it's 27th year, the annual exhibition focuses on creative students and offers the opportunity to have their work featured in an iconic Tasmanian gallery. The exhibition showcases a range of mediums, including sculpture, video animation, photography and printmaking. Launceston Church Grammar student Thomas Wickham is displaying his trio of ink sketches in the exhibition. Entitled Run, Quads and Windmill the works demonstrate Thomas's love of art and running. "I am a runner and every week I run kilometres around the city," he said. READ MORE: Dream flight comes true for 96-year-old air force veteran "Running makes me feel energised and I have been interested in art since I was young. "I have always been doodling and sketching random things and as I've gotten older I have begun to do full body sketches. These artworks show me doing a range of stretches with splashes of ink. "The ink represents the energy in my work." As a long-term supporter of ArtRage, City of Launceston deputy mayor Danny Gibson said ArtRage was a highlight on the annual exhibition calendar for Launceston. "ArtRage plays an important role in the encouragement of many budding student artists in years 11 and 12 across Tasmania," Cr Gibson said. "For many, it plays a pivotal role in showcasing their creations in a public forum for the first time." General manager of Creative Arts and Cultural Services Shane Fitzgerald said ArtRage offered an invaluable launchpad for student artists across the state. READ MORE: Two more COVID cases recorded in Tasmania "We're passionate about what ArtRage offers to Tasmanian students each year. It not only provides the opportunity for personal expression but also the chance to display works to a statewide audience," Mr Fitzgerald said. "The 2021/22 ArtRage exhibition offers a vibrant and thought-providing insight into the minds of students from across Tasmania and is guaranteed to offer an immersive experience for all ages." ArtRage is set to travel statewide in 2022 visiting communities across Tasmania. ArtRage is on display at the Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park from 19 December 2021 until 19 April 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/866e7faa-9661-45cd-a975-d3315295df5d.jpeg/r0_59_640_421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg