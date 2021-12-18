newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Daily lifeguard supervision has begun at the Cataract Gorge swimming pool as the weather begins to warm and school holidays begin. The pool had originally been due to reopen on December 1, but opened for the season on Thursday, and lifeguards will be on hand to supervise swimmers between 11am and 4pm every day until February 7. The pool will be closed partially for the set up and display of Mona Foma's performance art piece Thaw, between January 19 and 23. READ MORE: Two more COVID cases recorded in Tasmania City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the pool was a popular place to beat the heat this summer. "In my view the First Basin pool is the best free public pool in the southern hemisphere because of its unique setting in the Cataract Gorge," he said. "Each year the Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre provides lifeguard supervision at the First Basin pool to help keep everyone safe, and I want to thank those life guards because I know it's a service many families appreciate." Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre business leader Justin Dale said that there was already a strong number making use of the warmer temperatures and is encouraging people to stay safe in the water. READ MORE: What we know so far about the fatal jumping castle accident "No matter where you are swimming this summer, there are some simple things you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe around the water," Mr Dale said. "Remember that alcohol and water never mix. If you're going to swim at the First Basin swimming pool, swim when the lifeguards are on duty and pay attention to their instructions. "Please follow any directions given by our lifeguards, and we hope everyone has a fun and safe time at the pool over summer." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

