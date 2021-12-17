news, local-news,

There are few challengers greater for emergency service responders than the scene they met at Hillcrest Primary School on Thursday. That's according to Ambulance Tasmania chief executive Joe Acker who has extended his condolences to the family and friends of the five students who have died following an incident involving a jumping castle. "In acknowledging the intense grief that has engulfed this school and its community, I would like to acknowledge the efforts of Ambulance Tasmania staff," he said. READ MORE: Dream flight comes true for 96-year-old air force veteran "From our call-takers, to our paramedics, I say thank you for everything you have done. "Our staff, particularly our first responders, are well trained at dealing with challenging situations. However, there are few challenges greater than the one that occurred yesterday." He said he no one would want to have a day like they faced on Thursday. "Our paramedics and our station officers are part of the community," he said. "That's why they do what they do - for the community. There has been an outpouring of support online from Devonport businesses, community groups, sporting organisations and elected members. Braddon Federal MP Gavin Pearce said he was lost for words. "My deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts to those little souls at Hillcrest Primary and their families, as well as the staff and emergency service personnel who witnessed this tragedy and its aftermath," he said in a Facebook post. "At times such as this, the strength of a community really shines through. "Let's stick together and care for one another, as we do best." READ MORE: Two more COVID cases recorded in Tasmania Tasmania Senator Jacqui Lambie, who grew up in Devonport, said her heart went out to all involved. "I can't imagine how awful this is for you, but I promise your community will rally around you," she said. The Devonport Strikers were among the chorus of support. "With Hillcrest Primary School being just a few hundred meters from our club, it is very close to home and no words can express our sorrow and emotions right now," the club said in a post. Merseylink bus drivers will be leaving their lights on "as a sign of respect for the innocent lives gone far too soon". "Our whole team at Merseylink stands with the people of Devonport and the rest of Australia in offering our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to the Hillcrest Primary School community and all those who are directly and indirectly affected," they said. A wider 'Lights on for Hillcrest' movement has been organised on social media calling for people to turn an outside light on at their house on Friday night "as a way of knowing we care, we are thinking of you all". If people need support at this difficult time, there are a range of 24 hour support available:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/49b6b27f-ffcb-4964-a708-0c5e4dc5c340.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg