With the potential fire risk in Tasmania increasing, the Tasmania Fire Service has called for a temporary stop to fire activity across the state. The TFS were set to introduce an embargo on fire permits from 8pm on Friday night, with warm weather and strong winds forecast for Saturday. READ MORE: What we know so far about the fatal jumping castle accident Permit season was on December 1 commenced as the "bushfire danger period" started. But the embargo meant any permits issued between then and now would not be able to be used, and no new permits would be issued, for 24 hours. TFS Acting Northern Regional Chief Ian Bounds said any fires that were continuing from over the past week needed to be checked and fully extinguished before 8pm on Friday night, "where possible". He said while some burns, such as those under one cubic metre, did not require a permit, the TFS still "discouraged" any burns. "Campfires especially should not be left unattended and should be extinguished fully before leaving the site or preferably prior to the weather conditions deteriorating throughout the day," Acting Northern Regional Chief Bounds said. "Anyone operating equipment tomorrow is urged to be vigilant to avoid any activity that may cause accidental ignition of vegetation during this embargo period." More information can be found at fire.tas.gov.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

