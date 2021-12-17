newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The inability of health professionals to monitor patient compliance in taking prescription drugs according to directions is a safety issue, according to a Tasmanian doctor who gave evidence in a coronial investigation. Coroner Olivia McTaggart found that Queenstown woman Karen Reaks, 49, died in March this year after accidentally overdosing on prescribed medication, and that an autoimmune condition also contributed to her death. Ms Reaks suffered from mental health conditions and was prescribed sleeping aid drugs, antipsychotic and anti-depressant drugs, but her doctor had advised that she stop taking the antipsychotic medication. This week the Coroner also released the results of an investigation where a Launceston woman died when she ingested prescription medication that was not her own. In Ms Reaks' circumstance, a report to the Coroner from her doctor said her prescriptions were monitored carefully, which included noting the time intervals between prescribing and dispensing of prescriptions. He added that health professionals had no other way to ensure compliance. "[The doctor] commented that a doctor's inability to monitor a patient's compliance with medications is a safety issue and represents a "missing link" in the health system," Ms McTaggart wrote. She noted the comments but did not discuss the issue further. "I find that Ms Reaks ingested her prescription medication in quantities greater than prescribed," Ms McTaggart wrote. "It is quite possible that she did so with the intention of ending her life...however, there was no evidence after that time that she intended to take such action and I cannot make a positive finding of suicide." Pharmacy Guild of Australia state president Helen O'Byrne said pharmacists will always ensure that an individual is aware of how to take medications safely. She said an assessment of whether the medication is appropriate for an individual, taking into account their illness and medication history, will always take place, and information like dosage and times to take the medication clearly scripted on packages.

