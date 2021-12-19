The final frame for 2021

open-universities-australia, multimedia,

As quick as that, another year has passed, and OMG has it gone quickly. It's that time of the year now, when we photographers look back through our year's work and select our favourite and best images. We have been asked to select our dozen or so favourite images, for the Sunday Examiner special photographers' spreads. We get to have two pages of photos with not so many words, something we don't get very often. Biggsy's was last Sunday (December 12) with my selection this Sunday (the 19th), and Craig's to follow. Easy, you might say ... But think about this, we take hundreds of pictures over the months, and it adds up quickly by the end of the year, to easily in excess of 10,000 images. Select just 12? You see where I'm coming from. There are the ones that will stand out for their news or historical value or a great sport photo, then the ones we like because the photo told the story or as Phillip Biggs would say, "That's a great photo" I've added a couple of images here, that are special and aren't in my final 13. 27/10/2021 Sikari, the 18-month old male Snow Leopard, in his new home at Tasmania Zoo. Now this big pussy cat, decided to be shy and not come out to play with me. he wanted to stay in his quiet safe spot. But after the hour-and-45-minute wait right beside the fence, finally he showed his face. They are a shy, large cat, and this was certainly one i wanted in the camera. It will be good to visit him and see if the shyness rubs off. 26/5/2021: Some trees stand out and then there's the dead gum tree on the Perth Bypass. This tree had been painted blue for mental health awareness, and was making a prominent mark in peoples thoughts as they drove past. I do like trees with a bit of character and this one certainly does that. To make this one special, I converted it to a black and white, with that splash of blue. 6/7/2021 I wanted to teach my son Tom, some life lessons. I decided to take him on a road trip, to learn how to make the right choices, quality and quantities, some financial advice and of course, eating habits. Best way during school holidays, via my favourite bakeries and writing about it for Behind the Lens. I thank you all for your following this story and it became very popular, and to confirm your questions, yes, there will be a sequel. Holidays are coming soon, we will be venturing out to some more bakeries around the state. Not only to visit some that have been suggested, but to ones we didn't get to before. Of course, this is about learning lessons about life, and things we do on a daily basis, not about the delicious items available at each bakery. We might even also tackle the bigger story, the Great Vanilla Slice Debate. So stayed tuned next year. 15/03/2021 There can be an element of danger out on our jobs at times, but this one was certainly funny. Caitlin Jarvis and I visited at the property of Sam and Stephanie Tretheway of Gowan Braes, out at Dunorlan. They talked about growing different grasses in paddocks as a salad bowl effect for their cows. The picture shoot went well, good lighting and all was OK. I then wanted some photos with their cows. so off to another paddock and gather up the cows, so Sam could be surrounded by them. This worked, and we got some nice photos, but when I turned around the car was being licked and checked out by a couple of curious cows. Needless to say, the door handles were nice and sticky, and the windows were licked not quite clean. Needless to say, the door handles were nice and sticky, and the windows were licked, but certainly not quite clean. 24/4/2021 We had the Navy in town for the ANZAC Hawks V Swans clash at UTAS stadium. The photo shoot was with RSL Vice President and the Navy band members, with of course the Anzac Cup to promote the game. I had done all my set up shots and was shadowed by a good friend, LEUT Carolyn Docking a s she was on hand for the Navy to get some shots (no pun intended). Pictured below is Caroline taking the photo of Royal Australian Navy Band Bugler Dorian Broomhall with RSL Tasmania Vice President Geoff Leitch, with behind, Royal Australian Navy's Laura Nichols and Nikayla Taskinen-Smith. 18/9/2021 We have to be out in all types of weather. I was at the Junior soccer tournament back in September, with hundreds of kids playing, parents cheering and coaches yelling the play. It was ok, for a while until, as my dad would have said, "till the heavens opened up". It didn't just sprinkle a few drops, or light rain, but a torrential downpour. Umbrellas were joined together to make larger shelters, kids running round trying to find any shelter, and this photographer stood at the kiosk under the deck to capture it all. 13/11/2021 I love flying, small airplanes or helicopters , and when Peter Barron the owner of Flinders Island Aviation told me he had another good story, I had to go. We arrived at the Bridport airfield where his Tasmanian base is, Peter told us that he has a retiring pilot, maybe the oldest commercial Tasmanian pilot at 80 years old. This got me wondering as I have flown with a few older pilots, from the Tas Aero club at the Launceston airport, who i trust very much. The plane arrives and out gets Rob White, whom I have know for many years, with his role at the former Ansett Airlines counter at the Launceston airport. First of all I didn't think he was 80. (some of us old guys look young for our age) We did the interview and now time for photos, but first a quick lap around the block. Rob took us up over Bridport with views of the beaches and golf course blending into the sand dunes. It's a very picturesque place especially from the air. Rob also reminded me that he too used to fly my dad, Len Scambler when he was a cameraman at TNT-9. A good flight, soft landing, and didn't spill the drinks. Happy retirement Rob, and keep those stories coming Peter. We hope you've liked these stories, and continue to follow us again next year. We are always happy for you to ask questions or contact us. On behalf of Phillip Biggs and Craig George, we hope you and your families all have a safe and merry Christmas with a happy New Year for 2022. So until next year, when we resume our Behind the Lens series, take care . Paul Scambler - Senior photographer

