Longford's Richard Howe led the way as his side produced a 62-run victory over ACL in the TCL's T20 competition. The former Westbury all-rounder slapped 107 off 54 on the same night the Shamrocks won Cricket North's campaign, combining with Jackson Blair (82) for a 160-run opening stand. The Tigers made 5-215, putting plenty of immediate pressure on the Bluebacks as their top four all made starts. Shaun Woods' 41 off 34 was the best of those starts, while Longford bowler Kieran Davey took 3-20. READ MORE: TCL: Hadspen, Evandale Panthers' Grant Davern reaches 500 games While the Tigers cracked 200, their score wasn't the biggest of the round as George Town made 4-222 in their win over Bracknell. The Saints shared the load on the way to their big total, but Dylan Baker was still the star, smacking 60 off just 27 balls. Teammates Jason Savage (46 off 25), Zach Cooke (41* off 28) and Jay Leslie (35* off 16) also hit hard at a high strike-rate. A 61-run opening stand between Scott Semmens (39) and Mark Cooper (27) started things off in a positive fashion but the run-rate continued to climb, making it hard for the Stags. Jakeb Morris hit a quick-fire half-century to continue his form after last weekend's 65, but it wasn't enough in the end. Hadspen recorded back-to-back T20 victories as they bettered Launceston Nepali by 78 runs. In an innings where all their batters recorded a strike-rate greater than a run-a-ball, Beau Hills played the starring role for the Chieftains, hitting 51 off 27, while Sithara Perera finished on 43 off 38. The pair put on 79 for the fifth wicket to push their side in the right direction to 6-184, before their bowlers went bang. Attiq Ur Rehman took 3-24, Matt Green 2-14 and T20 ring-in Tristan Weeks 2-18 as Nepali were bowled out for 106 in a remarkable scorecard as Sudip Giri scored 54. Evandale Panthers got one-up on Legana before facing them in 40-over competition this week, defeating the Durhams by 46 runs. READ MORE: READ MORE: TCL premier league sides aim for an early Christmas present Batting first, the home side made 7-163 as valuable contributions from Sagar Chhetri (37) and Rickie Wells (33) got the total in a good place. Karan Dewan took 2-18 for Legana, before his top order struggled early doors. Dewan managed to revive the innings somewhat, scoring 52 off 33 balls as the Durhams finished their 20 overs on 7-117. Evandale skipper Josh Crase was superb while opening the bowling, only going for five off his four overs, while Jacob Walker (2-17), Isuru Amarawansha and Umang Patel (2-23) were both tidy as well.

