The chances of Queenstown's Mount Lyell Copper Mine returning to production are firming, with the prospective new owner activating a key agreement. New Century Resources Limited told the ASX it had executed an option agreement with a subsidiary of mine owner Vedanta Resource. That gave Melbourne-headquartered New Century two years to evaluate the potential of a restart at the veteran mine and a two-year option to acquire it, backdated to November 5 this year. "The company will investigate the refurbishment or replacement of the existing infrastructure for tailings reprocessing, with subsequent integration of sustainable in-situ ore processing," New Century said. "The option agreement includes a minimum expenditure commitment by New Century of $US10 million ($A13.9 million) over a two-year option period towards development and exploration, in addition to the reimbursement of care and maintenance costs." Once Queenstown's key employer, the mine has been on care and maintenance since 2014, following the deaths of three workers in two separate incidents. New Century said it was undertaking an initial options study, which would be completed within six months. It would include evaluating potential for tailings retreatment and resuming actual mining. That would become the basis of a restart feasibility study, which might include further drilling and resource definition. The feasibility study was targeted for completion in the second half of 2023. New Century said the copper and gold resources at Mount Lyell meant there was potential for a multi-decade mine life. It said the site had proven operations and established infrastructure and past operations were strongly cashflow positive at lower copper prices than the current spot price. There was potential for a "broader rehabilitation services strategy over legacy issues". Historic Mount Lyell mining going back to the 1890s led to massive environmental damage. The state government has responsibility for rehabilitation liabilities from before 1999. New Century will replace Vedanta's $6.1 million environmental bond for the period after 1999 if the sale goes ahead. If the sale proceeded, New Century would fund it largely from a deferred and capped royalty from future production.

