Top TCL Female Boom sides continue their recent runs

While Longford and Bracknell stayed undefeated, ACL and Hadspen both made it three wins on the trot. The Bluebacks made 4-121 against Beauty Point as they emerged 39-run winners, with three batters retiring and Emma Alfred scoring 21*. A blistering 3-5 from Christina Kelly made the chase hard for the Tigers, finishing at 7-82 with two retired batters. Hadspen were six-wicket winners in their clash with Trevallyn Gold, restricting the home team to 6-68 from their 20 overs. Heather Styles (21) fell just short of retirement as Jess Willemse (2-6) and Hailee Harris (2-9) bowled tight before openers Louise Davie (25 off 10) and Lani Gunn (21) set a platform for the chase once again. READ MORE: TCL premier league sides aim for an early Christmas present Sandwiched between the two on the ladder is Trevallyn Blue, who accounted for Legana by 10 runs in a close one. Batting first, Blue made 7-138, spearheaded by knocks from Emma Elliott (38), Rheanna Blackberry and Tracey Miller (both 27). The Durhams fell short in chase as Maxine Woods, Alissa Selby and Elliott all took wickets in an innings with three run outs. Longford kept the wheels ticking with a seven-wicket win over George Town. Tight bowling from the likes of Stacey Norton-Smith (three maidens), kept the Saints to 6-53 before Karli Humphries led the side to victory with her 22. READ MORE: Cricket North: Jonathon Chapman, Kieren Hume lead Westbury to T20 Cup Bracknell smacked their way to 5-145 as they produced a 56-run win over Exeter. Cassie Walker's 23 and some late hitting from Emma Thomas (21) guided the side to the round's highest score despite some strong early bowling from Kirra-Lee Webb. Webb then made 24 from 43 balls as Exeter was dismissed for 8-89. Evandale added a win to their tally with an eight-wicket victory against Beaconsfield. The Swans batted first and made 5-58, led by captain Sallee Van Den Berg's 16, before the Panthers chased it down with relative easy in the 11th over.

