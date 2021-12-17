sport, cricket,

Westbury have reigned supreme in the T20 Cup after to deliver an emphatic result over Riverside and bring silverware back to Ingamells Oval. The Shamrocks' 43-run win capped off an unbeaten run in the T20 Cup and in the wider 2021-22 season as their bowling unit suffocated the Blues in a see-sawing run chase. READ MORE: Five children dead, more hurt in jumping castle accident When it mattered there were individual Shamrocks that rose to the challenge, Jonathon Chapman (41 off 28) and Chathura Athukorala (34 off 23) were pivotal with the willow. Athukorala was in early after Jesse Digney was removed and the first-drop gave the innings some impetus when he took to the Blues' Jesse Homan (1-54) where he dispatched the bowler for three boundaries and a six in the fourth over. That kicked the Shamrocks into gear as Chapman and Oliver Wood (27 off 18) opened the shoulders to the likes of Kaidyn Apted (2-25) and Alex Tubb (0-13) to accelerate past 100. Chapman bludgeoned the returning Homan for 14 off the first three balls of the final over. Chasing 154 for grand final glory, Riverside withered under the pressure despite looking comfortable early on against the new-ball pairing of Joel Lloyd and Chapman (2-21). Including the dismissal of Rob Eltringham, the Blues lost five wickets for just 20 runs as the grand final turned on its head and into the Shamrocks favour. Their downfall included the loss of three wickets in five balls as Liam Ryan rattled through Ramesh Sundra before a hampered Patrick Mackrell (46 off 39) was run-out with a runner and Jack Colgrave was undone by spinner Kieren Hume (3-16). From there, the Blues trudged to an inevitable end as Jack Manix-Geeves and the lower order struggled to resurrect the innings as Westbury closed out the victory. "Well done boys, quality T20 campaign I would have thought, good job and it's nice to get the chocolates in a grand final," Westbury's stand-in captain Nathan Parkin said post-game. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

